Australia

'Dangerously wrong': Anthony Albanese uses major speech to warn war not inevitable in Indo-Pacific

Anthony Albanese has used a major foreign policy speech to warn of the dangers in thinking of the Pacific only as the next theatre of conflict.

A man in a suit speaks with a mic in front of him

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has talked up the need for peace in the region while in Singapore. Source: AAP / EPA

Key Points
  • Conflict in the Indo Pacific is not inevitable, the prime minister told an international audience.
  • Defence ministers and officials from 41 countries gathered in Singapore for a security summit.
  • It's an annual high-level defence summit in the Asia Pacific region.
Anthony Albanese has warned about the devastating consequences if the Indo-Pacific is only thought about as the location for the next war.

Conflict in the region is not inevitable, the prime minister told an international audience.

"We sometimes hear our region described as a potential 'theatre' for conflict as if this is merely a backdrop, a location, an arena for the ambitions of others," he said during a major foreign policy speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.
READ MORE

Anthony Albanese is about to deliver one of his most important speeches this year

"Such a view is entirely, and dangerously, wrong."

But the prime minister acknowledged peace was not assured.

"It's not the default setting of any part of the world, it has to be built, pursued, defended and upheld," he said.

"To move from imagining conflict is impossible to assuming war is inevitable is just as harmful to our shared goals. The fate of our region is not pre-ordained, it never was and it never is. What we do here, what we decide here matters for us and the world, and it always will."

Mr Albanese used the speech to lend his support to US President Joe Biden's pursuit of guardrails with China, a set of confines the relationship would work within to avoid miscalculations that result in war.
READ MORE

Fighter jets, ships and missiles: China's 'serious warning' to Taiwan explained

He said such measures would provide "simple and practical structures to prevent the worst-case scenario".

China had also benefited from the rules of the road during its unprecedented economic boom, he said.

"It's been made possible by a regional architecture that facilitates fair trade, encourages the sharing of knowledge, spurs innovation and builds people-to-people connections," Mr Albanese said.

"This isn't about a policy of containment, it's not a question of placing obstacles in the way of any nation's progress or potential."
READ MORE

Despite silence, Anthony Albanese did raise human rights concerns with Narendra Modi

Mr Albanese's speech came after a meeting with Singapore's acting prime minister Lawrence Wong.

He was due to meet with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, but the Asian leader is isolating with COVID-19.

Initiatives launched on Friday included an innovation program on green commerce, a grant program for renewable energy and a corridor to support net-zero shipping.

The bilateral meeting included talks on the defence relationship between the two countries, energy security and expanding trade and investment.

"Now more than ever, our friendship is underpinned by trust, respect and a shared vision for a region that is open, stable and prosperous," Mr Albanese said.

"We know that security isn't just about defence, it's also about our capacity to be less vulnerable to shocks, whether that's a future pandemic, a trade or cyber security shock or international conflict."
READ MORE

A year since Anthony Albanese won the election, here's what he has and hasn't delivered on

Mr Wong said countries in Southeast Asia would not want to be forced to choose sides in the region.

"No one wants to be in a position where we have to either contain China's rise or limit America's presence," he said.

"Any move in either direction will have few takers in the region because no one in ASEAN wants to see a new Cold War."

He said Australia could "help to steer developments in the region towards a path that gives us the best chances to continued stability and growth".

Mr Wong noted the two countries were looking at how to upgrade the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand free trade agreement.

Mr Albanese will also make his first trip as leader to Vietnam over the weekend, meeting the country's senior leadership, while also marking 50 years of diplomatic relations.
Share
4 min read
Published 3 June 2023 9:45am
Updated 9m ago 9:50am
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

Two men wearing suits sitting in chairs facing each other and talking inside

Anthony Albanese criticised for transgender comments in Piers Morgan interview

Politics

People walking through arrivals at an airport.

Thinking of working in the UK? The rules for Australians are changing

Australia

A woman with an excited facial expression using her mobile phone.

'Awkward': Why you might want to check your Facebook friend requests

World

Hundreds of people doing the nutbush dance at a festival in Australia's outback.

Is this how Tina Turner's Nutbush became our unofficial national anthem?

Australia

A large seagull painted on a wall, with a skip placed next to it. It looks like the seagull is diving in on the skip.

A couple woke up to find a Banksy mural on their wall. It turned into a 'living nightmare'

World

A graphic showing a person wearing a hat and backpack, and an immigration stamp.

Australian visa changes for 2023-24

Immigration

A woman sitting on a couch with a dog and a bright green bird.

Joey's search for fee-free ATMs sometimes means the difference between skipping a meal or not

Australia

A composite image of a domestic cat and a view of Double Bay harbour

The purr-fect job: This Sydney family is hiring a full-time nanny for their cat

Australia