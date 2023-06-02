'Dangerously wrong': Anthony Albanese uses major speech to warn war not inevitable in Indo-Pacific

Key Points Conflict in the Indo Pacific is not inevitable, the prime minister told an international audience.

Defence ministers and officials from 41 countries gathered in Singapore for a security summit.

It's an annual high-level defence summit in the Asia Pacific region.

Anthony Albanese has warned about the devastating consequences if the Indo-Pacific is only thought about as the location for the next war.





Conflict in the region is not inevitable, the prime minister told an international audience.





"We sometimes hear our region described as a potential 'theatre' for conflict as if this is merely a backdrop, a location, an arena for the ambitions of others," he said during a major foreign policy speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.



READ MORE Anthony Albanese is about to deliver one of his most important speeches this year

"Such a view is entirely, and dangerously, wrong."





But the prime minister acknowledged peace was not assured.





"It's not the default setting of any part of the world, it has to be built, pursued, defended and upheld," he said.





"To move from imagining conflict is impossible to assuming war is inevitable is just as harmful to our shared goals. The fate of our region is not pre-ordained, it never was and it never is. What we do here, what we decide here matters for us and the world, and it always will."





Mr Albanese used the speech to lend his support to US President Joe Biden's pursuit of guardrails with China, a set of confines the relationship would work within to avoid miscalculations that result in war.



He said such measures would provide "simple and practical structures to prevent the worst-case scenario".





China had also benefited from the rules of the road during its unprecedented economic boom, he said.





"It's been made possible by a regional architecture that facilitates fair trade, encourages the sharing of knowledge, spurs innovation and builds people-to-people connections," Mr Albanese said.





"This isn't about a policy of containment, it's not a question of placing obstacles in the way of any nation's progress or potential."



READ MORE Despite silence, Anthony Albanese did raise human rights concerns with Narendra Modi

Mr Albanese's speech came after a meeting with Singapore's acting prime minister Lawrence Wong.





He was due to meet with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, but the Asian leader is isolating with COVID-19.





Initiatives launched on Friday included an innovation program on green commerce, a grant program for renewable energy and a corridor to support net-zero shipping.





The bilateral meeting included talks on the defence relationship between the two countries, energy security and expanding trade and investment.





"Now more than ever, our friendship is underpinned by trust, respect and a shared vision for a region that is open, stable and prosperous," Mr Albanese said.





"We know that security isn't just about defence, it's also about our capacity to be less vulnerable to shocks, whether that's a future pandemic, a trade or cyber security shock or international conflict."



Mr Wong said countries in Southeast Asia would not want to be forced to choose sides in the region.





"No one wants to be in a position where we have to either contain China's rise or limit America's presence," he said.





"Any move in either direction will have few takers in the region because no one in ASEAN wants to see a new Cold War."





He said Australia could "help to steer developments in the region towards a path that gives us the best chances to continued stability and growth".





Mr Wong noted the two countries were looking at how to upgrade the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand free trade agreement.



