Daniel Andrews refuses to comment on leaked anti-corruption watchdog findings

Daniel Andrews has refused to comment on a leaked report from Victoria's anti-corruption watchdog, which reportedly found cultural changes are needed within state Labor.





The Age newspaper reports the Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission's interim report, which is yet to be published, found there was a serious misuse of public resources in the Victorian ALP.

It reports that 26 witnesses, including Mr Andrews, were privately interviewed by IBAC, while seven were grilled in public hearings.

But when asked about the report on Thursday, the Victorian premier repeatedly said he would not comment until the final report was handed down.

"It is grossly inappropriate for me to comment on a report that has not yet been released," he told reporters.

"When it is, we'll talk about these matters."

The premier was asked whether he led a corrupt and unethical government, but he refuted the suggestion, describing it as "ridiculous".

He also said he would not comment on the report when questioned on whether he should stand down over the leaked report's findings.

The IBAC inquiry was set up to investigate whether taxpayer funds and money intended for community associations were used for branch stacking.

A screengrab of (L-R) witness Victorian MP Adem Somyurek and IBAC Commissioner Robert Redlich during a hearing as part of Operation Watts, a coordinated investigation between IBAC and the Victorian Ombudsman. Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

Branch stacking involves recruiting, and usually paying for, new members to a political party and is done to boost a faction's influence and ensure its preferred candidates are preselected.

Former Victorian government minister Adem Somyurek quit the ALP in 2020 before he could be booted, following revelations he enlisted electoral and ministerial staff to run a branch-stacking operation.

The practice is not illegal but it is against Labor party rules to pay for others' memberships.

The interim IBAC report is said to have found "unethical practices" extended further than Mr Somyurek's moderate Labor faction, with it being "highly likely" the misuse of publicly funded staff and employment of family members and factional allies was more widespread across the party.

Mr Andrews said steps were already taken to address the issues within Victorian Labor, including comprehensive audits of its party members and the branch being put under administration, and further changes would be made if recommended.

The premier said he would not mount a legal challenge to delay the release of the IBAC report.

The anti-corruption watchdog will give accused parties an opportunity to refute the allegations before tabling the report to parliament.

However, Mr Somyurek took to Twitter on Thursday to accuse IBAC of leaking the report.

"IBACs drop of its report before those mentioned in report have a chance to respond is a denial of procedural fairness," he wrote.

An IBAC spokesperson told AAP the commission would not comment on its investigations.