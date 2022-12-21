Australia

Dannielle Finlay-Jones remembered as 'beautiful person' as man charged with her murder

A Sydney man has been charged with the murder of 31-year-old teacher Dannielle Finlay-Jones, who is being remembered as a "beautiful person".

A woman wearing a green dress smiles at the camera.

A supplied image Dannielle Finlay-Jones, who was found dead in a home in Cranebrook, Sydney, on 18 December, 2022. Source: AAP / NSW POLICE/PR IMAGE

Highlights
  • A Sydney man has been charged with the murder of Dannielle Finlay-Jones.
  • Ashley Gaddie was was refused bail and will appear at Penrith Local Court on Wednesday.
  • Ms Finlay-Jones was found with serious injuries at a Cranebrook home on Sunday afternoon and could not be revived.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with murdering teacher Dannielle Finlay-Jones who was found dead in a western Sydney home.

Ashley Gaddie was arrested late on Tuesday night after a 12-hour police operation in the Blue Mountains in which officers negotiated with him at Fletchers Lookout at Wentworth Falls.

Police took him to Katoomba Police Station, where he was charged with murder of the 31-year-old.

Police had earlier issued an arrest warrant for murder.

The Five Dock man was refused bail and will appear at Penrith Local Court on Wednesday.

Ms Finlay-Jones was found with serious injuries at a Cranebrook home on Sunday afternoon and could not be revived.

Police had earlier said they suspected Ms Finlay-Jones and Mr Gaddie had spent the night together, and that Mr Gaddie had left the home on Sunday morning.

Police Minister Paul Toole said he was horrified by the crime.

"But I also want to thank the police because over the past few days our police have continuously worked hard to ensure an arrest could take place," he told reporters on Wednesday.

'A beautiful person'

Ms Finlay-Jones worked as a teacher and was a long-time member of the Ramsgate RSL Football Club with members there mourning her loss.

"It is with much sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Senior VP women, Dannielle Finlay-Jones," the club posted on its Facebook page.

"The news of her passing has left us all in a state of shock and disbelief.

"Dannielle was a beautiful person, a life member of the club who was much loved and very well respected not only within our immediate football community but also throughout the Football St George association," it said.

"Her tireless and unselfish commitment to football within the community, particularly women's football, will be sorely missed and her legacy will be everlasting."

Her family has requested privacy.

If you or someone you know is impacted by family and domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit
1800RESPECT.org.au
. In an emergency, call 000.
Share
2 min read
Published 21 December 2022 at 4:15pm, updated 29 minutes ago at 4:38pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

When is the World Cup final and how can I watch it in Australia?

Australia

Former deputy prime minister hospitalised after downing entire bowl of sakau 'out of respect'

Politics

'Sneaky' visa change: This woman was embraced by Australia but now might have to leave

Immigration

Conspiracies, off-grid living and tributes: What emerged after police officers, neighbour killed

Australia

Behrouz Boochani was told he would never set foot in Australia. He just did

Immigration

Sydney activist Danny Lim's arrest will be independently reviewed after outrage

Australia

Why this World Cup team is waving a flag that isn’t its own

World

Craig got kicked off a Qatar Airways flight for a reason he'd never heard before

Australia