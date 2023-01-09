World

Darwin residents jolted awake after strong earthquake hits off Indonesia

Residents of Darwin have been jolted awake by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck near the Tanimbar region of Indonesia.

Map showing location of an earthquake

The quake jolted residents awake in Darwin around 3.15am. Source: Supplied / Geoservices Australia

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake has struck the Tanimbar region in Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre says, with the tremor felt as far away as Darwin.

The undersea quake occurred early on Tuesday at a depth of 97km, the centre says.

The quake jolted residents awake in Darwin around 3.15am, the ABC has reported.
The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre assessed there was no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories.

Darwin resident Trevor Power told the Nine network the quake was the worst he had felt in 40 years in the city and over two minutes it shook more and more, accompanied by a roaring sound.

"The house started shaking then she really started shaking to the point you could hear the windows start to rattle and creak."
Mr Power said his family rushed outside where the car was shaking in the driveway and the dogs were "going absolutely crazy".

He said he feared there could be severe damage and casualties around where the quake struck in Indonesia.

That powerful 9.1-magnitude quake triggered 100-foot waves that hit the shore of Banda Aceh on Sumatra.

More to come.
Published 10 January 2023 at 6:29am, updated 3 hours ago at 6:55am
Source: AAP
