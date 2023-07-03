Politics

Daryl Maguire takes aim at media as he defends record following corruption finding

The former long-time boyfriend of Gladys Berejiklian has spoken for the first time after the release of damning findings by the NSW corruption watchdog.

A man in a black suit, blue shirt and blue tie.

NSW's ICAC has recommended former Liberal MP Daryl Maguire be considered for criminal prosecution, but Mr Maguire has defended his conduct. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi

Key Points
  • Daryl Maguire has broken his silence after ICAC announced his findings against him last week.
  • ICAC found he repeatedly used his public office to enrich himself and should be considered for criminal prosecution.
  • Lawyers for the former NSW Liberal MP said he worked tirelessly for his constituents.
The disgraced politician whose romance with Gladys Berejiklian brought on her resignation as NSW premier has defended his record after damning corruption findings.

A six-year investigation by the NSW corruption watchdog into Daryl Maguire last week found he repeatedly used his public office to enrich himself and should be considered for criminal prosecution.

The probe found
both he and Ms Berejiklian had acted corruptly
, in part by keeping their six-year "close personal relationship" secret until it was exposed at an Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) hearing in late 2020.

Mr Maguire on Monday issued a two-page statement through his lawyers detailing his achievements in office and stressing the presumption of innocence should be respected.
READ MORE

Serious corruption but not criminal. How does that work?

"Let it not be forgotten that during his time representing the people of Wagga and region (sic) he worked tirelessly for his constituents," the statement said.

"Indeed, he was described in evidence as a dog with a bone, a vociferous advocate for the electorate or a pain in the arse when it came to getting improvements for the Wagga electorate."

Intercepted tapes played during ICAC hearings showed Mr Maguire had discussed his struggles to get a $170 million upgrade to the Tumut Hospital.

"I will deal with it, I will fix it," Ms Berejiklian replied.

But Mr Maguire said funding for both Tumut and Wagga hospitals was long overdue and made with departmental support.
His "tenacity and sheer dogged determination" resulted in the upgrades, he said.

"Again, his support was entirely without any expectation of any personnel (sic) benefit," the statement said.

Mr Maguire also hit out at some in the media for illegally flying drones over his property and invading his privacy, his family's, and the young women working for him.

“There have been three traffic collisions caused by media doing unsafe u turns in front of oncoming cars, parking unsafely, speeding and following young women to their work at 5am on at least two occasions,” the statement said.

Several ICAC findings against Mr Maguire relate to a networking firm called G8way International, which Mr Maguire and his associates fired up a year after the Coalition won the 2011 election. He also allegedly ran a fraudulent cash-for-visa scheme.

After the release of the ICAC findings, NSW Liberal leader Mark Speakman lambasted his former Wagga colleague for bringing "disgrace upon the parliament".

Senior Liberal figures have, meanwhile, dismissed or played down findings against Ms Berejiklian, emphasising there was no suggestion she sought or gained a financial benefit when in a secret relationship with Mr Maguire.

"She chose a bum, basically, and he was a bad guy,"
federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton told Nine
.

"She's not a corrupt person."

Unlike Ms Berejiklian, ICAC has referred Mr Maguire for possible misconduct in public office charges between 2012 and 2018.

Mr Maguire, 64, is already facing criminal charges stemming from conduct exposed at the earlier ICAC inquiry, including for giving false and misleading evidence to the inquiry.
Share
3 min read
Published 3 July 2023 2:49pm
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

A digital graphic showing power poles, money, blocks with ABC written on them, and a moneybox with a $1 coin being dropped into it.

The new financial year is here. From superannuation to the pension, here's what's changing

Australia

A row of houses.

Rates have increased again, but how much higher will they go? Here are three predictions

Australia

A woman in a green dress is pictured with two younger men in suits.

My sons both told me they were gay. This is what happened next

Life

A graphic of a map of Australia covered in money.

Could a Universal Basic Income be the answer to cost of living woes?

Australia

A split image. On the left is a picture of a submursible. On the right is a picture of the submersible next to a shipwreck.

Titanic sub: Rescue enters critical phase as window of predicted oxygen supply closes

World

Two people wheeling their suitcases through the departures hall at an airport.

Travelling overseas? Here's where the Australian dollar is strong right now

World

A composite image of the back of a woman in a coat and a bed

This student is sharing a bed with a stranger because she can't afford the rent

Australia

Titanic tourist vessel missing

'Catastrophic implosion': All five people onboard missing Titanic sub confirmed dead

World