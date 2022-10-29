World

Death toll from floods and landslides in southern Philippines climbs to 72

Rescue workers resume search for missing residents as Tropical Storm Nalgae continues to drench the country.

Philippines Asia Storm

Rescuers carry a resident to safer grounds after floods caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae in Parang, Maguindanao province of the southern Philippines on Friday, 28 October 2022. Source: AAP / AP

Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae (Paeng) slammed into the Philippines on Saturday after unleashing flash floods and landslides that left at least 72 people dead, officials said.

Nalgae pounded the archipelago nation's main island of Luzon with maximum winds of 95 kilometres an hour after making landfall on the sparsely populated Catanduanes island before dawn.

Heavy rains triggered by the approaching storm began Thursday in the southern Philippines, the state weather service said, inundating mostly rural areas on Mindanao island.
Advertisement
That was followed by landslides and flooding, with fast-moving, debris-laden waters sweeping away entire families in some areas.

By Saturday morning, the death toll had risen to 72, said the country's civil defence director, Rafaelito Alejandro. At least 14 people were still missing, he added.

Rescuers are focusing on the village of Kusiong, where dozens of bodies were recovered on Friday after the floods hit.
PHILIPPINES TYPHOON NALGAE
Coast guard personnel conduct a rescue operation in the flood-hit town of Parang, Maguindanao, Philippines, on 28 October 2022. Source: AAP / EPA
In recent years, flash floods with mud and debris from largely deforested mountainsides have been among the deadliest hazards posed by typhoons in the Philippines.

The state weather service said Nalgae could hit the capital Manila.
READ MORE

Major global floods and drought: How much is climate change to blame?

"Based on our projections, this one is really strong so we really prepared for it," Mr Alejandro said, adding that 5,000 rescue teams were on standby.

He urged residents in the storm's path to stay at home. More than 7,000 people were evacuated ahead of the landfall, the civil defence office said.

The coast guard has also suspended ferry services through most of the Philippines.
READ MORE

Peta Credlin has questioned if Australia's recent floods are proof of climate change. Are they?

The storm struck at the beginning of a long weekend in the country when millions return to their hometowns to visit the graves of their relatives.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 major storms each year that kill hundreds of people and keep vast regions in perpetual poverty.

Scientists have warned that such storms, which also kill livestock and destroy key infrastructure, are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change.
Share
2 min read
Published 29 October 2022 at 2:12pm
Source: AFP, SBS

Recommended for you

The tragic story behind this doll has been revealed as it's finally returned to Australia

Indigenous

More parent and skilled visas on the way: Here are the changes to immigration in the federal budget

Politics

Gina Rinehart criticised 'virtue signalling' netballers. What happened with the Diamonds, and does it matter?

Australia

This is Australia's fastest-growing migrant community

Australia

Australian drama Heartbreak High wins hearts around the world with its authentic representation

Australia

What Kanye West said that made Adidas cut ties with the rapper

World

A new Covid booster is now available in Australia. This is who should get it

Australia

Australian visa changes: What Labor's 2022 federal budget means for migration

Immigration