Declaring there was a 'very good chance' he would win, Boris Johnson pulls out of the UK leadership race

Former prime minister Boris Johnson has pulled out of the contest to become the United Kingdom's next leader, saying he had the support of enough politicians to progress to the next stage but far fewer than front-runner former finance minister Rishi Sunak.





"There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members - and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday," Mr Johnson said in a statement on Sunday (local time).





"But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament."



Former UK finance minister Rishi Sunak is the front-runner in the Conservative Party leadership race. Mr Johnson, who never formally announced his bid to return to Downing Street, has spent the weekend trying to persuade Conservative politicians to back him and said on Sunday that he had the support of 102 of them.





He needed the backing of 100 by Monday to proceed to the next stage, which would have seen him going head-to-head against Mr Sunak in a vote by the Conservative Party's 170,000 members.





Mr Sunak, whose resignation as finance minister in July helped precipitate Mr Johnson's fall, had cleared the threshold of 100 politicians needed to progress to the next stage, securing 142 declared supporters on Sunday, according to Sky News.



