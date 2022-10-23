World

Declaring there was a 'very good chance' he would win, Boris Johnson pulls out of the UK leadership race

The former UK prime minister said there was a "very good chance" he could once again be the leader of the Conservative Party by Friday, but throwing his hat into the ring would "not be the right thing to do".

A man walking to a car while waving.

Boris Johnson, who never formally announced his bid to return to Downing Street, spent the weekend trying to persuade Conservative politicians to back him. Credit: Gareth Fuller/AP

Former prime minister Boris Johnson has pulled out of the contest to become the United Kingdom's next leader, saying he had the support of enough politicians to progress to the next stage but far fewer than front-runner former finance minister Rishi Sunak.

"There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members - and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday," Mr Johnson said in a statement on Sunday (local time).

"But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament."
Advertisement
Rishi Sunak leaves his house.
Former UK finance minister Rishi Sunak is the front-runner in the Conservative Party leadership race. Source: AAP / Beresford Hodge
Mr Johnson, who never formally announced his bid to return to Downing Street, has spent the weekend trying to persuade Conservative politicians to back him and said on Sunday that he had the support of 102 of them.

He needed the backing of 100 by Monday to proceed to the next stage, which would have seen him going head-to-head against
Mr Sunak
in a vote by the Conservative Party's 170,000 members.

Mr Sunak, whose resignation as finance minister in July helped precipitate Mr Johnson's fall, had cleared the threshold of 100 politicians needed to progress to the next stage, securing 142 declared supporters on Sunday, according to Sky News.

He will be named leader of the Conservative Party and become prime minister on Monday unless candidate Penny Mordaunt reaches the threshold of 100 backers to force a run-off vote by party members. She had 24 declared supporters on Sunday.
Share
2 min read
Published 24 October 2022 at 9:00am, updated 2 hours ago at 9:05am
Source: Reuters

Recommended for you

'Never been happier': This Australian employer is adopting a four-day work week and says others should too

Asia Pacific

'I'll take her to the airport': Pauline Hanson refuses to back down over Mehreen Faruqi comment

Politics

Richard spoke up about inappropriate behaviour at his work. Now he's facing prison

Australia

Did China just have a military coup and is Xi Jinping missing? Here's why rumours are swirling

World

Australian visa changes in the federal budget: What we know so far

Immigration

The question that got Endo kicked out of Australia after arriving on a tourist visa

Immigration

A new Covid booster is now available in Australia. This is who should get it

Australia

How multicultural is your suburb?

Australia