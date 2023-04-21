Australia

Oh deer: Family's shock after stag breaks into their suburban home

The message this dad got from his children while he was at work was a bit out of the ordinary.

A horned deer in the entryway of a home at the bottom of a set of stairs.

After smashing through a glass window into a Melbourne home, this deer was unable to get back out and two children at home at the time were stuck upstairs. Source: Facebook / Alexander Hill

Key Points
  • A deer became stuck inside a Melbourne townhouse on Thursday.
  • Two children took refuge upstairs while the stag was on the ground floor.
  • Police were called but the stag made its escape.
"Stag in the house, blood everywhere", is the text message a Melbourne father is understood to have received from his children while at work on Thursday.

Alexander Hill referenced the text message in a post to his Facebook page where he shared a video with the opening shot showing blood on the floor in the entryway of his home overlaid with the words 'Oh Deer'.

The footage goes on to show a stag on the ground floor of his house, someone opening the front door and the animal making a run for it out the door, across a road and down an embankment of the Yarra River.
According to Victoria Police, whose officers were called out to the incident, a boy and a girl in their early teens were home at the time and took shelter upstairs on the first floor.

"The kids were initially panicked and screaming and what not because they didn't know what the noise was, so there had been a bit of commotion and noise," Sergeant Fabian Hitchens told SBS News.

He was one of the officers who attended the home in Alphington, which is about 9km northeast of the Melbourne CBD.

Sgt Hitchens admitted he'd never dealt with anything quite like it before.
The back of the deer as it raced out of the front toor of the home.
A screenshot from the video Mr Hill posted showed the animal scrambling out of the house after the front door was opened from outside. Source: Facebook / Alexander Hill
When he arrived at the home, he saw a panel of glass next to the door had been smashed in and taking a peek through he could see the deer.

"The deer's obviously seen its reflection in it, panicked, smashed it's way into the apartment and got stuck," he said.

Sgt Hitchens said a vet was called to the scene.
READ MORE

Un-bear-lievable: As David relaxed, a bear appeared. Here's what happened next

While potentially tranquilising the deer was discussed, it wasn't needed.

"They managed to get the front door open and I believe it just sort of ran out back into the bush," Sgt Hitchens said.

The video posted by Mr Hill shows the startled deer bolting from the home.

Share
2 min read
Published 21 April 2023 7:00pm
Updated 3h ago 7:09pm
By Aleisha Orr
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

A man and two girls pose on a street at night.

Why more than a million people are flocking to this one Sydney suburb

Life

Cars driving along a highway.

Why drivers in this state may have to sit a new test before renewing their licence

Australia

Cost of Living Geoff mowing aged pension coming out of retirement.

Geoff is 79. He had to come out of retirement to support his family by mowing lawns

Australia

Teenage girl standing on a boat in the ocean, facing away from the camera

Why a childhood holiday was the most meaningful event of Anna's life

Life

Stock photo of a young woman wearing a headscarf and holding a coffee cup

No, not even water: A guide to Ramadan for non-Muslims

Culture

A man and a black bear staring at eachother.

Un-bear-lievable: As David relaxed, a bear appeared. Here's what happened next

World

Young Woman In Bed Staring At Smartphone Screen

Why it matters what time you go to bed: The risks associated with poor sleep

Mental Health

A man who is seated. A Russian flag is behind him.

Vladimir Putin was furious over Ukraine's NATO hopes. But on Finland's, it's a different story

World