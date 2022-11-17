World

'Delight' as Myanmar military release Australian Sean Turnell from prison

Australian economist Sean Turnell has been released from prison by the Myanmar military under an amnesty covering about 6,000 prisoners.

A man who is wearing a suit and tie sitting down and speaking.

Australian economist Sean Turnell was arrested in Myanmar in 2021. Source: AAP, EPA / Milken Institute

Myanmar's military has released Australian economist Sean Turnell and three other foreigners under an amnesty covering about 6,000 prisoners to mark the country's National Victory Day.

Government spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun told the Voice of Myanmar and Yangon Media Group on Thursday Professor Turnell, Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota and ex-British diplomat Vicky Bowman, as well as an unidentified American, had been released and deported.

Myanmar's state-run MRTV later confirmed the reports.

Professor Turnell, 58, who holds an honorary position at the department of economics at Sydney's Macquarie University, was working in Myanmar as an adviser to ousted leader
Aung San Suu Ky
i when arrested in 2021 after the
military seized power in a coup
.

He was sentenced in September to three years in prison for violating the country's official secrets law and immigration law.
Sean Turnell standing next to Aung San Suu Kyi.
Sean Turnell was an adviser to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi (right) when he was arrested in 2021 Source: Facebook
Tim Harcourt, a fellow economist and friend of Mr Turnell, said he was "delighted to hear of his release".

"It’s a great relief to his wonderful wife Ha, his sister and father and all the family," Professor Harcourt said.

"Sean’s heart was with the people of Myanmar to help lift them (out) of poverty and help Myanmar reach its economic potential. He should never have been imprisoned for doing his professional duty as an economist involved in development economics."

Professor Harcourt thanked activists, friends, and colleagues of Mr Turnell, as well as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong for their "tireless advocacy" since Labor won power at the May federal election.

"My advice to Sean is, spend some time now with Ha, and the family. Be an armchair economist not an airport economist from now on safely in Sydney," he said.
Independent federal MP and former ABC foreign correspondent Zoe Daniel said she had received corroborated information about the release.

"Holding breath with relief and hope for his health and well-being," she tweeted.

Ms Daniel has been a consistent advocate for Professor Turnell's release.

Mr Albanese most recently raised the case with Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit on Saturday.

"I do want to thank Vietnam for your advocacy for Professor Sean Turnell who has been detained in Myanmar," he said at the time.

Mr Kubota, a 26-year-old Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker, was arrested on 30 July after taking images and videos of a small flash protest against the military takeover last year.

He was convicted last month by the prison court of incitement for taking part in the protest and other charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Ms Bowman, 56, a former British ambassador to Myanmar was arrested with her husband, a Myanmar national, in Yangon in August. She was given a one-year prison term in September for failing to register her residence.
