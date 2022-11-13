Democrats win Nevada seat to retain control of US Senate next year

Key points Democratic US Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won the seat of Nevada.

This means the Democratic party will control the Senate next year.

Ms Cortez Masto defeated Adam Laxalt, who was endorsed by Donald Trump.

Democratic US Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday, in a victory that guarantees the Senate will be controlled by Democrats in 2023.





Ms Cortez Masto defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.





With Ms Masto's victory on the heels of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly winning re-election in Arizona late on Friday, Democrats now control 50 Senate seats.



That is enough to cement the Democrats' control of the Senate in 2023-24, as Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris can break ties in the 100-member chamber, securing victories for President Joe Biden.





If Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock were to win the 6 December Georgia runoff election against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, that would expand Democrats' majority to 51-49. That, in turn, would give Democrats an additional edge in passing a limited number of controversial bills that are allowed to advance with a simple majority of votes, instead of the 60 needed for most legislation.





Currently, Democratic Senators Joe Manchin in West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona are "swing" votes who have blocked or delayed some of Mr Biden's major initiatives, including expansions of some social programs.





But with 51 Democratic seats in the Congress that convenes next year, Mr Manchin's and Ms Sinema's influence could be slightly diluted.



Judicial nominations at stake

A Democratic-controlled Senate would provide insurance to Mr Biden that his nominees to fill dozens of federal judge-ships would win confirmation under the guidance of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.





That would be particularly crucial to Democrats if a seat on the US Supreme Court, which now has a 6-3 conservative bent, were to open up in the final two years of Mr Biden's term.



When the outgoing Senate returns on Monday for a post-election work session that could run until late December, Mr Schumer aims to immediately confirm two more federal judges awaiting final votes.





Hovering over the 2022 midterm elections all year has been Mr Trump, who used his continued popularity among hard-right conservatives to influence the candidates the Republican Party nominated for congressional, gubernatorial and local races.





With Republicans' lacklustre performance on Tuesday, Mr Trump has been blamed for boosting candidates who were unable to appeal to a broad enough electorate.



