Deputy premier among four senior Victorian ministers to announce resignations

Four senior Victorian government ministers have announced their retirement from politics at the upcoming state election, sparking a major cabinet reshuffle.





Deputy Premier James Merlino, Health Minister Martin Foley, Police Minister Lisa Neville and Sports Minister Martin Pakula have told Premier Daniel Andrews they will all step down from cabinet and not recontest their seats in November.





"Renewal is critical for any government - fresh ideas and new energy," Mr Merlino said in a statement.



"As hard as this is, I believe in my heart that renewal, new cabinet ministers around the table, is the best thing for the Government and our state."





Mr Foley's resignation means the Victorian government will need to appoint its fourth health minister in as many years.





"The past two years have been a tough time for all Victorians," Mr Foley said.





"Many of us have come to reflect on what we aspire to achieve. I am no different. I am looking forward to contributing to a better, fairer, sustainable Victoria in a different capacity."





Premier Daniel Andrews has thanked the ministers for their service.



