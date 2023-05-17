Indigenous

Witness account that convicted man to life in prison questioned after nearly 40 years

Lawyers for Derek Bromley, who was found guilty of a 1984 murder in Adelaide that he has always said he didn’t commit, have questioned the original evidence in the High Court.

A black and white photo of a man

Derek Bromley in the 1990s. Source: Supplied

Key Points
  • Derek Bromley was found guilty of murder in 1984 and has been in prison since.
  • His lawyers have questioned the evidence of an eyewitness in the case.
  • His case for an appeal is being heard in the High Court in Canberra this week.
An eyewitness would have had to confuse a “dapper man” in a white suit and black shirt for someone wearing a pale checked shirt and brown corduroy pants in order for Derek Bromley to be guilty of murder, the High Court has heard.

In 1984, Nurungga Ngarrindjeri man Bromley and co-accused John Karpany were found guilty of bludgeoning Adelaide man Stephen Docoza to death on the banks of the River Torrens after the victim refused their sexual advances.

Bromley’s lawyers have asserted that authorities disregarded “strong and reliable” evidence that directly contradicted his involvement in the crime.

Bromley has spent nearly 40 years behind bars for the crime he says he did not commit. His case in the High Court this week is a final attempt to clear his name.
READ MORE

This man has spent nearly 40 years in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit

Bromley’s lawyers argue the evidence of eyewitness Gary Carter, whose version of events was relied upon by SA Chief Pathologist Dr Colin Manock, “was unreliable before, during, and after the offence.”

Bromley’s lawyer Stephen Keim SC today told the High Court on Wednesday that Mr Carter was “seriously unwell” with schizoaffective disorder and his evidence “could not be relied upon unless corroborated in every respect”.

Mr Keim told the court Carter had reported “seeing the Devil” and experienced delusions of grandeur.

“The witness had been seriously unwell at least four weeks before the murder, and suffered from symptoms like mania and hallucinations,” he told the court.

Critical evidence 'disregarded'

The court also heard critical evidence from a taxi driver known as Mr George had been disregarded.

Mr George told police he picked up four passengers on Adelaide’s popular night-strip Hindley Street around 3:30am identified as the victim, Carter, Karpany and a “dapper man”.

“Mr George said the man was wearing a white suit with a black shirt, and white tie, and a modern hat with a brim,” Mr Keim told the court.

The court heard that description directly contradicted evidence Bromley’s sister-in-law Margaret Bromley gave to police, which stated Bromley was wearing a pale checked Western-style shirt, with brown corduroy pants, sneakers, and a blue jacket when she saw him earlier that night.

The court also heard a police officer, Constable Burden, saw Bromley around 4:10am on the morning of the murder, on the banks of the River Torrens, “dressed in a pale shirt and trousers”.

Bromley’s lawyer Mr Keim also questioned the reliability of the autopsy evidence of the state's chief forensic pathologist Dr Manock, who was later discredited.

“Dr Manock’s evidence contradicted the eyewitness account Carter gave as much as it confirmed it,” he said.

“Carter said he saw the victim bludgeoned with a barbell, but Dr Manock expressed doubt as to whether the body had been hit with heavy weight.

“Carter said the deceased was stripped naked, but the victim was found with all his clothes on, except from the waist down.”

Police divers found a barbell in the River Torrens where the victim’s body was found.

“Something of the nature that Carter described has been corroborated by the evidence, but not that Bromley was there.”

Bromley has been eligible for parole since 2006 but it has been denied because he has continued to maintain his innocence.

The matter is being heard over two days by five High Court justices.

The case continues.
Published 17 May 2023 5:08pm
By Sara Tomevska
Source: SBS News

