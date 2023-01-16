'Devastated' Nick Kyrgios forced to pull out of Australian Open with knee injury

Key Points Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Australian Open a day before his first match of the tournament.

The 27-year-old has a cyst growing on his meniscus.

Kyrgios said he's "extremely disappointed" he's not fit enoguh to contest his home grand slam.

Nick Kyrgios's Australian Open title dream is over before it even began after the big home hope was forced to withdraw due to a knee injury.





Kyrgios's long-time physio Will Maher says the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up has a cyst growing on his meniscus.





While it's not a career-threatening injury, Kyrgios is not sufficiently fit to contest his home grand slam.





"I'm devastated," Kyrgios said, "Going in as one of the favourites, it's brutal."



Nick Kyrgios got emotional when he announced his forced withdrawal from the Australian Open. Source: AP / Mark Baker He had been due to play Russian Roman Safiullin in the first round on Tuesday night but Mr Maher said the 19th seed had made the sensible decision to pull out.





"Unfortunately, during the last week or so Nick's experienced some discomfort in his knee," Mr Maher said.





"It's not a significant injury in the sense that it's going to be career-threatening or anything like that.





"And to Nick's credit, he did try everything to the point even last week, he was having a procedure to drain the cyst and any amount of injections that he could try and get in his knee without causing long-term damage."





Kyrgios used a charity exhibition match against Novak Djokovic last Friday night as a gauge to see if he could compete at the highest level.





"He didn't pull up great," Mr Maher said.





"He still tried to give himself every chance in the following days to have subsequent training but it was clear that with each passing session that he was getting sorer and sorer.





"So we've made a sensible decision to withdraw him because, at this stage, he wants to feel mentally comfortable that he can go seven matches ... getting on the court simply wasn't enough."



Kyrgios will return home to Canberra to recover.





His scratching is another hammer blow to the Melbourne Park major, which was already ravaged by superstar withdrawals and retirements.





Women's titleholder Ash Barty, seven-times champion Serena Williams, her sister Venus, dual winner Naomi Osaka and retired legend Roger Federer are all missing in 2023.



Australia's highest-ranked woman Ajla Tomljanovic also pulled out on Saturday with a knee injury.





But Kyrgios's absence is undoubtedly the biggest setback yet for organisers.



