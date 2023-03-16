'Diminishes him': Labor figures hit back after Paul Keating's blistering AUKUS criticism

KEY POINTS: Former prime minister Paul Keating claimed France had offered improved terms on scrapped submarine deal.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has denied the claim.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong says Mr Keating's rhetoric 'belongs to another time'.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese claims his predecessor Paul Keating's blistering attack on the AUKUS deal had "diminished him", while Foreign Minister Penny Wong says Mr Keating's views on China "belong to another time".





Mr Albanese has also flatly rejected Mr Keating's claim, made during a fiery appearance at the National Press Club on Wednesday, that France has offered better terms on its scrapped submarine deal.





Mr Albanese this week unveiled the first step of the AUKUS agreement with the US and UK , a potentially $368 billion deal for Australia to purchase UK-designed submarines and host American and British vessels in the interim.



Penny Wong says Mr Keating's views 'belong to another time'. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch / AAP The AUKUS pact ripped up a pre-existing deal with French manufacturer Naval Group, leading French President Emmanuel Macron to publicly label former prime minister Scott Morrison a liar .





Mr Keating claimed Labor had "returned [Australia] to its former colonial master, Britain", describing the deal as the party's worst foreign policy decision in a century.





He specifically singled out Defence Minister Richard Marles and Senator Wong, who Mr Keating claimed was "running around with a lei around [her] neck handing out money" in the Pacific, which he said was "not foreign policy".



'His prerogative'

Mr Albanese told 3AW radio on Thursday that neither were "shocked" by Mr Keating's attack, saying the former prime minister had previously aired his views "privately and publicly".





But he insisted China had "changed its posture and its positioning" in the three decades since Mr Keating was in office.





"I think it is unfortunate that Mr Keating chose such very strong personal statements against people. I don't think that does anything other than diminish him, frankly. But that's a decision that he's made," he said.



An artist's impression of what the AUKUS-class submarine will look like. Credit: Supplied by Defence. "Paul Keating wasn't complimentary about all three of us yesterday, but that is his prerogative to do so. I fundamentally disagree with his view, and I disagree with his attitude towards the state of the world in 2023."





Mr Keating also claimed France had returned with an updated offer to build nuclear-powered submarines within a shorter time frame than that of the AUKUS pact.





"I'll tell you something else, which I don't think that the media knows, but I know. The French government have offered the Australian government a new deal on the submarines," he told the National Press Club.





"That would be the new French nuclear submarine, the newest one in the world - 5 per cent only enriched uranium, not 95 per cent weapons-grade. [The] delivery [has a] firm date: 2034, [with] fixed prices. No response have the French had to that."



Mr Albanese bluntly rejected the claim on Thursday morning.





"No. No, that's not right," he told 3AW .



'Can't wish that away'

One of the Labor figures singled out for pointed criticism was Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who Mr Keating described as “unwise” and said had in opposition adopted the Coalition’s hawkish stance for political reasons.





Senator Wong rejected the critique, saying that, “in substance and in tone”, Mr Keating’s broadside belonged to “another time”.





“We don't face the region of 30 years ago. We don't face the region that we hope we had, we face the region of today, and we have to work to ensure the region we want for the future,” she said.





“That's what this announcement is about and that's what all of our work has been about.”



Senator Wong dismissed any "personal issues" sparked by Mr Keating's appearance.





But she said there had been “unprecedented military buildup” in the Indo-Pacific, which had the potential to undermine stability in the region.





“We can't wish that away,” she warned.





The AUKUS deal will see nuclear-powered submarines developed in Australia by the 2040s, roughly a decade after Mr Keating claimed the French submarines would have been seaworthy.





Australia will also be forced to dispose of high-level nuclear waste on home soil , at a Defence site yet to be revealed. Australia currently has no high-grade nuclear waste disposal sites.





The former Coalition government's negotiations to form AUKUS, announced in September 2021, were highly secretive, with France claiming it was blindsided by the announcement.





Asked whether he thought he had been lied to by Mr Morrison, Mr Macron responded: "I don't think, I know".



In October 2021, US President Joe Biden conceded the announcement had been handled "clumsily", but appeared to claim he believed Australia had kept France in the loop.





"I was under the impression certain things had happened that hadn't happened," he said.



