'Disgraceful': Violent Melbourne A-League pitch invasion condemned as player injured, investigation launched

Highlights An investigation has been launched into fan violence that halted the Melbourne Derby game.

City goalkeeper Tom Glover received medical treatment after a bin was thrown at his head.

Flares were thrown by both sets of fans before the pitch invasion that followed.

Australia's football governing body says it will launch an investigation and flagged sanctions after "shocking" scenes during the A-League Men Melbourne derby on Saturday, when pitch invaders stormed onto the field and forced the suspension of the match and left goalkeeper Tom Glover suffering a cut head.





"Such behaviour has no place in Australian Football, with a full Football Australia investigation to commence immediately, where strong sanctions will be handed down," Football Australia said in a statement on Saturday night.





The A-League Men Melbourne derby was brought to a dramatic halt after fan protests turned into a pitch invasion, in one of the ugliest scenes in the competition's history.



Fans from the Melbourne Victory active area rushed the pitch just after the 20-minute mark of Saturday night's game at AAMI Park and Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover was left with a cut head and a suspected concussion after someone threw a metal bucket.



Both sets of fans had been throwing flares on the pitch but the situation escalated when a flare appeared to hit a Channel 10 cameraman, then exploded when Glover picked another off the ground and threw it back into the stands.





Fans then rushed the pitch and Glover was struck by the metal bucket, which is used to dispose of flares, and immediately started bleeding from his temple, requiring medical assistance.



Adelaide United captain Craig Goodwin condemned the violence on Saturday evening as "extremely disappointing", saying the behaviour will not lead to any good outcome.





"Regardless of what has happened, this is not the way to respond and only gives the game a bad look," he said in a message on Twitter.



Both sets of players were quickly rushed down the tunnel and the game was paused.





There had been a tense atmosphere throughout the start to the game with both sets of active fans planning to depart the game at the 20-minute mark as part of a protest towards the Australian Professional Leagues.





Fans across the competition were protesting the league's decision to sell the next three grand finals to Sydney.



Melbourne City fans hold signs expressing disapproval of the APL's decision on the A-League grand final. Source: AAP / Will Murray Both sets of fans started "f*** the APL" chants immediately after the preceding A-League Women's game finished.





Victory and City fans each unfurled banners pre-game and as the half unfolded, referencing their displeasure with the APL.





Victory fans let off small fireworks then flares, while their goalkeeper Paul Izzo had to help dispose of flares thrown by City fans.





Then the game descended into chaos.



City led 1-0 when the game stopped, courtesy of Aiden O'Neill's goal in the 11th minute.



