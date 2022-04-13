Displaced Ukrainians stuck without access to Medicare, rental assistance, or right to work on visitor visas

Ukrainians who’ve come to Australia after fleeing their war-torn country have found themselves stuck in limbo without access to Medicare or the right to work due to restrictions on their visitor visas (subclass 600).





Displaced Ukrainians are waiting for the federal government to grant temporary humanitarian visas (subclass 786), which would allow holders to work, study and access Medicare for three years.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Immigration Minister Alex Hawke announced on 20 March plans to make the visa available, but it still hasn’t come to fruition, meaning displaced Ukrainians have been completely dependant on not-for-profits for food and accommodation since their arrival.

Yevhen Kalivod, a 34-year-old man from Dnipro in eastern Ukraine, told SBS News he’s felt “helpless” since arriving in Australia at the end of March. He’s been depending on Australian volunteers for food and accommodation while he waits for clarification from the government.

“I first heard there would be humanitarian visas in Australia on 10 March and spent my last amount of money to come here. I came here with nothing. I feel absolutely horrible, I want to work,” Mr Kalivod said.

“I feel stressed and helpless that I can start a life because of all these visa obstacles. I have in-demand skills in construction and the auto industry, but can’t work on the visitor visa.

“I have absolutely nothing. No money, no house, and now I can’t find a job.

“People are shocked, they want clarity on how they can live here. There is no information and no direction. In the two weeks I’ve been here no one has told me where to go or what to do."

President of the Association of Ukrainians in Victoria’s Noble Park branch, Liana Slipetsky, told SBS News whilst the Australian government has been efficient opening borders for Ukrainians, once they arrive, they feel “lost”.

“Despite the Australian government being extremely instrumental and swift in getting people here on the visitor 600 visa, once they get here, unless they have family or friends who can put them up, there is a lack of accommodation and housing. They have no access to Centrelink, Medicare, and they don’t have the right to work,” Ms Slipetsky said.

“So as a community we’ve reached out to non-Ukrainian volunteers to take these people on. We’ve also been trying to find safe housing, one of our members’ mother has died so she made her house available for accommodation.”

Ms Slipetsky says she had to apply for a grant because the Association of Ukrainians in Victoria aren’t receiving enough funding to deal with the influx of displaced people.

“Not-for-profits are really struggling with funding to support these actions. We’ve had donations but it’s not enough.

“The answer is the humanitarian visa. As soon as they’re able to switch from the visitor 600 visa, they’ll have access to Medicare, the right to work, and hopefully access to rental assistance.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he hasn’t seen any reports of delays around the humanitarian visa and wasn’t aware of issues being raised by the Ukrainian community.

“I’d be pleased to follow that up with the Immigration Minister if that is in fact the case, as you know we are very keen to ensure that humanitarian support flows, " Mr Morrison said.

“As I announced some weeks ago, when they [displaced Ukrainians] arrive they can get that humanitarian visa which gives them access to all these things you’re mentioning [the right to work and access to Medicare], so I’m very keen to ensure this is happening.

“I know the Ukrainian community is very appreciative that we’re working closely with them so we can deliver that support. We’ve indeed funded the Ukrainian Association in Australia, but this matter hasn’t been raised with me yet, so you can expect us to follow up on this.”

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko told SBS News he hopes the humanitarian visa will be granted soon.

“I haven’t been provided any information, and it’s up to the government, but a lot of people have contacted me asking when they can get access to Medicare and the right to work, " he said.

“It’s not a standard situation, and the government doesn’t have a previous example of this happening which they can follow, so it takes time.

“I hope it will come soon.”

The Department of Home Affairs

in the early hours on Thursday directing Ukrainians in Australia to fill out the online forms as part of a two-step process for accepting the government's offer of a three-year humanitarian visa.

The first stage involves applying for a humanitarian stay subclass 449 visa before applying for the temporary humanitarian concern subclass 786 visa.

The federal government has granted more than 6,000 visas to Ukrainians fleeing war since 23 February. Of that number, more than 1,700 have arrived in Australia.

