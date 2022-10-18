World

Do mosquitoes love you or loathe you? Scientists think they know why

Are you a mosquito magnet? US researchers say they've figured out why mosquitoes flock to certain people while avoiding others.

Aedes aegypti (dengue, zika, yellow fever mosquito) biting human skin, frontal view

US researchers have found a scientific basis for some people being drawcards for mosquitoes. Source: Moment RF / Joao Paulo Burini/Getty Images

US researchers believe they've figured out why some people are magnets for
mosquito
bites while others are ignored by the blood sucking insects.

Mosquitoes being more attracted to some people than others is an observed phenomenon but one that is poorly understood, the research to be published in the scientific journal Cell notes.

Researchers from The Rockefeller University, a New York-based postgraduate research institution, identified carboxylic acids on the skin as an attractant that could lure mosquitoes.
Advertisement
READ MORE

NSW man who died last month confirmed as state's first death from Japanese Encephalitis

People with significantly higher levels of the acids were more attractive to mosquitoes.

Even mutant mosquitoes without the receptors to smell the acids were still more attracted to those with higher acid levels on their skin.

"This suggests that mosquitoes with significant olfactory deficits are still able to tell the difference between individual people," the research notes.

Mosquito 'attraction score'

Attractiveness can vary wildly.

The researchers determined an "attraction score" based on how mosquitoes flocked to their subjects, finding the most attractive person for the mosquitoes scored four times higher than the second most.

Compared to the least attractive, their score was 100 times higher.
The Aedes aegypti mosquito is responsible for spreading the Zika virus.
Researchers have developed an 'attraction score' to measure why mosquitoes are drawn to some people more than others. Source: AAP
The researchers believe their findings provide more scientific reasoning for the phenomenon of mosquito attraction than existing theories based on blood type, or the consumption of B vitamins or garlic as a home repellent.

However, uncertainties remain.

The specific chemical mechanism that differentiates the attractiveness of people to mosquitoes is still unclear, the research notes, while the consistency of skin odour over time is also unknown, particularly "the markedly less intense skin odour that emanates from body sites commonly bitten by mosquitoes".

The research could inform the development of more effective insect repellents.
Share
2 min read
Published 19 October 2022 at 8:41am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Camilla and Meghan: How outrage porn and a Netflix series have fed hate against female royals

World

'Never been happier': This Australian employer is adopting a four-day work week and says others should too

Asia Pacific

Optus faces a customer exodus, calls for compensation amid anger over leaked data

Australia

Did China just have a military coup and is Xi Jinping missing? Here's why rumours are swirling

World

Optus data breach: What to do about replacing your driver’s licence and passport

Australia

A new Covid booster is now available in Australia. This is who should get it

Australia

'We feel totally ignored': Permanent visa applicants protest over dramatic increase in wait times

Australia

Australia needs people to do these jobs. Here's what it could mean for visa opportunities

Immigration