Documents found by Fiji on superyacht implicate its Russian oligarch owner, FBI says

Authorities in Fiji have seized the US$300 million (A$422 million) yacht of Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov after the US Justice Department requested the vessel be held for violating sanctions and for alleged ties to corruption, the department said Thursday.





The five-year-old, 348-foot (106-metre) Amadea was berthed in Lautoka, Fiji, when local authorities took control of it based on a US warrant and a Justice Department request.

"The Amadea is subject to forfeiture based on probable cause of violations of US law, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, money laundering and conspiracy," the department said in a statement.

After a request from the US, Fijian authorities obtained a domestic seizure warrant from a Fijian court. Source: Supplied / US Dept of Justice

Fiji's High Court on Friday refused a stay application by the vessel's registered owner, Millemarin Investments, to stop U.S. authorities removing it from Fiji, Fiji's public prosecutor said in a statement.

The superyacht had been handed over to US authorities, it said.

The FBI said in an affidavit attached to the US seizure warrant that Fiji authorities had found documents on the Amadea showing breaches of US law because Mr Kerimov was sanctioned by the United States in 2018.

"There is probable cause to believe that Kerimov and those acting on his behalf and for his benefit caused US dollar transactions for the operation and maintenance of the Amadea to be sent through US financial institutions, after a time which Kerimov was designated by the Treasury Department," the FBI said.

Mr Kerimov is among a group of Russian oligarchs "who profit from the Russian government through corruption and its malign activity around the globe, including the occupation of Crimea," it said.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin as part of a wave of economic punishment for the invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Kerimov, who has made a fortune as part-owner of major Russian energy and financial companies including Gazprom and Sberbank, is also an official of the Russian government and a member of the Russian Federation Council, it said.

"There is no hiding place for the assets of criminals who enable the Russian regime," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

"The Justice Department will be relentless in our efforts to hold accountable those who facilitate the death and destruction we are witnessing in Ukraine," Garland said.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the department had its eyes "on every yacht purchased with dirty money".

"This yacht seizure should tell every corrupt Russian oligarch that they cannot hide - not even in the remotest part of the world," she said.

"We will use every means of enforcing the sanctions imposed in response to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war in Ukraine."

Fijian lawyers acting on behalf of Millemarin Investment Ltd, the registered owner of the Amadea, have filed an application for the vessel to be kept in Lautoka where it has been berthed since its arrival in Fiji in the middle of last month.

The Amadea boasts a pool, jacuzzi, helipad, and "winter garden" on the sun deck, according to the website superyachtfan.com, which tracks the vessels of the rich.