Donald Trump has announced he is running for US president in 2024. Here's what we know

Donald Trump has announced he will run for United States president again in 2024, after months of speculation.





The former president announced his candidacy in a speech at his Mar-a-Lago residence on Tuesday night local time (Wednesday afternoon AEDT).





It comes after several Republican candidates who were endorsed by the former president were defeated in the midterm elections.



Mr Trump previously served as president from 20 January 2017 to 20 January 2021, after losing the election to current President Joe Biden. He refused to concede, spreading claims of electoral fraud and initiating a campaign to overturn the result.





Mr Trump was the first president to be impeached twice – once for alleged abuse of power and once for inciting insurrection – and acquitted.



