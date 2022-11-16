World

Breaking

Donald Trump has announced he is running for US president in 2024. Here's what we know

After months of speculation, the former president has officially announced he will be running for the Republican nominee in the 2024 US presidential election.

Donald Trump speaking at podium with United States flags in background.

Donald Trump has announced his candidacy for the United States presidential election in 2024. Source: Getty / Joe Raedle

Highlights
  • On Wednesday, former United States president Donald Trump announced he will be running again in 2024.
  • He previously served as president from January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021, when he lost the election to Joe Biden.
  • after several candidates endorsed by the former president were defeated in the midterm elections.
Donald Trump has announced he will
run for United States president
again in 2024, after months of speculation.

The former president announced his candidacy in a speech at his Mar-a-Lago residence on Tuesday night local time (Wednesday afternoon AEDT).

It comes after several Republican candidates who were endorsed by the former president were
defeated in the midterm elections.

Advertisement
Mr Trump previously served as president from 20 January 2017 to 20 January 2021, after losing the election to current President Joe Biden. He refused to concede, spreading claims of electoral fraud and initiating a campaign to overturn the result.

Mr Trump was the first president
to be impeached twice
– once for alleged abuse of power and once for inciting insurrection – and acquitted.

More to come
1 min read
Published 16 November 2022 at 1:22pm
By Jessica Bahr
Source: SBS News
