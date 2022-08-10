Donald Trump refuses to answer questions in New York civil investigation

Donald Trump on Wednesday left a deposition in Manhattan after some six hours of questioning under oath over alleged fraud at his family business, having earlier vowed he would invoke his constitutional right to remain silent.





As his motorcade pulled away, the former president waved through the closed windows of his vehicle at a small crowd of onlookers flanked by Secret Service and police.





Mr Trump earlier said he had "no choice" but to plead the fifth amendment to the US constitution - which allows individuals to remain silent under questioning to protect against self-incrimination - during a deposition at the New York attorney general's office.



Mr Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr and daughter Ivanka Trump had fought unsuccessfully to avoid appearing for testimony in state Attorney General Letitia James's probe into whether the Trump Organisation inflated real estate values to obtain favourable loans and understated asset values to get tax breaks.





"I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution," Mr Trump said in a statement issued roughly an hour after he arrived in a motorcade at the attorney general's office in lower Manhattan for the deposition behind closed doors.



What happens next?

The Constitution's Fifth Amendment protects against self-incrimination. Mr Trump's decision not to answer questions still could carry consequences.





Should the investigation lead to a trial, jurors could take his silence into account. Politically, it also could give adversaries ammunition about whether Mr Trump has something to hide as he mulls another run for the presidency in 2024.





Ms James has said her investigation has uncovered significant evidence that the Trump Organisation, which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estates, gave banks and tax authorities misleading financial information to obtain benefits.





Mr Trump did not leave the attorney general's office until about six hours after he arrived, suggesting he faced questions for much of the day.



Attorney General Letitia James has said her investigation has uncovered significant evidence. Source: Getty / Pacific Press/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge

'Years-long vendetta'

Mr Trump, a Republican, in his statement again denied wrongdoing and sought to portray the investigation by Ms James, a Democrat, as part of a years-long vendetta against him by her and others, including the news media.





"I once asked, 'If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?'" Mr Trump said in his statement. "Now I know the answer to that question."





Mr Trump added, "When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors, and the Fake News Media, you have no choice."



In the statement, Mr Trump also made disparaging comments about Ms James and violent crime in New York state.





Mr Trump attempted to link the state attorney general's investigation to Monday's FBI search of his Florida home Mar-a-Lago, which represented an escalation of a federal probe into whether he illegally removed records from the White House as he left office in January 2021.





A spokeswoman for Ms James declined to comment on the deposition. A lawyer for Mr Trump did not respond to requests for comment.



Former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Source: Getty / Miami Herald/TNS Mr Trump agreed in June to testify in the three-year investigation, but only after court decisions rejected his argument that he should not have to do so because the probe was politically motivated.





His lawyers also argued that Mr Trump's words could be unfairly used against him in a related criminal probe led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in which Ms James also is involved.





Two top prosecutors, in that case, resigned in March, with one saying Mr Bragg was sceptical of bringing charges against Mr Trump. A Bragg spokeswoman on Wednesday said that criminal probe continues.





Mr Trump raised his fist as he left Trump Tower on Wednesday morning, wearing a blue suit with a flag pin on his lapel, before heading to the attorney general's office.





New York City police officers and Secret Service personnel stood guard as the motorcade transporting him arrived.



'The mob takes the Fifth'

Mr Trump has in the past disparaged people for exercising their Fifth Amendment rights.





"The mob takes the Fifth," Mr Trump said during a 2016 campaign rally. "If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?"





In that instance, he was discussing people who had exercised their Fifth Amendment rights in a probe relating to Democrat Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server for official correspondence during her time as secretary of state. Ms Clinton was Mr Trump's opponent in the presidential election that year.



Mr Trump Jr and Ms Ivanka also testified in recent weeks in Ms James' probe, according to a person familiar with the matter.





Reuters could not determine whether they also refused to answer questions. Their brother Eric Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 500 times when he testified in October 2020.





Monday's FBI search related to the National Archives and Records Administration, which safeguards presidential records that belong to the public, and whether classified documents were kept at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, according to a person familiar with the matter.



