Donald Trump says he's been indicted again. Here's what you need to know

The former US President said his attorneys were informed that he had been indicted over what he called "the Boxes Hoax."

Former President Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump says he has been indicted again. Source: AAP

Key Points
  • Donald Trump wrote on social media that he has been indicted again.
  • Mr Trump said he's being investigated for mishandled documents.
  • The former president said he has been summoned to appear in court on Tuesday.
Former United States president Donald Trump wrote on social media on Thursday that he has been indicted by the US Department of Justice, apparently for mishandling sensitive government documents.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Mr Trump wrote that he had been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.

He did not provide evidence.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the details.

Mr Trump's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment

The US Justice Department has been investigating whether Mr Trump mishandled classified documents he retained after leaving the White House in 2021.

Investigators seized roughly 13,000 documents from Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, almost a year ago.

One hundred were marked as classified, even though one of Mr Trump's lawyers had previously said all records with classified markings had been returned to the government.

Mr Trump has previously defended his retention of documents, suggesting he declassified them while president.

However, Mr Trump has not provided evidence of this and his lawyers have declined to make that argument in court filings.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.
Published 9 June 2023 10:21am
Updated 20m ago 10:32am
Source: AAP

