Donald Trump vows to continue tilt for presidency in 2024, even if he's convicted

The former US president says there's "nothing in the Constitution" that would prevent a convicted criminal from running, as prosecutors broaden the charges against him over his handling of classified government documents.

Wearing a blue suit and red tie, Donald Trump addresses a crowd of supporters from a podium.

Donald Trump was first indicted in the classified documents case last month, accused of endangering national security by holding onto top secret nuclear and defence information after leaving the White House. Source: AP / Charlie Neibergall

Former US president Donald Trump said Friday he would not end his run for the White House if convicted and sentenced in any of the criminal investigations threatening to derail his tumultuous comeback bid.

The Republican frontrunner was discussing the multiple indictments he faces as he pushes for a second term, a day after prosecutors broadened the charges against him over his handling of classified government documents.

Asked by radio host John Fredericks if being sentenced would stop his campaign, Trump quickly responded: "Not at all. There's nothing in the Constitution to say that it could."
"And even the radical left crazies are saying not at all, that wouldn't stop (me) -- and it wouldn't stop me, either," the 77-year-old added. "These people are sick. What they are doing is absolutely horrible."

The twice-impeached former president was first indicted in the classified documents case last month, accused of endangering national security by holding onto top secret nuclear and defence information after leaving the White House.

The Justice Department added charges Thursday to its more than three dozen counts against Trump, who was found by a jury in a civil trial in May to have raped a writer in Manhattan in the 1990s.

Growing list of charges against Trump

Trump is also facing dozens of felony charges in a case involving hush money payments to a porn star in New York and is bracing for indictment in separate state and federal investigations into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

In a major development Thursday in the documents probe, Special Counsel Jack Smith alleged that Trump, who is scheduled to go on trial at the height of the campaign in March and May next year, asked a worker at his beachfront estate in Florida to delete surveillance footage to obstruct investigators.
Trump, who denies all wrongdoing, was also charged with illegally retaining national defense information over a document he is accused of showing to journalists at his New Jersey golf club.

He unleashed a torrent of invective loaded with false accusations against the government, President Joe Biden and other top Democrats on his social media platform.

He also called for Smith "and his Thug Prosecutors" to be jailed alongside Attorney General Merrick Garland.
3 min read
Published 29 July 2023 7:48am
Source: AFP

