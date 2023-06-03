World

'Don't be afraid, don't forget': Hong Kongers arrested amid Tiananmen anniversary crackdown

Eight people have been detained by police in Hong Kong on the eve of the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing.

Police arrest a man as he protests.

Police officers take away a member of the public in the Causeway Bay area on the eve of the 34th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square massacre, in Hong Kong. Source: AP / Louise Delmotte/AP

Key Points
  • Hong Kong police arrested activists and artists on the eve of the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.
  • Hong Kongers, for decades, have held candlelight vigils on 4 June, but during the pandemic protests were rare.
  • Critics say the city's freedom of assembly, promised during Hong Kong's return to China from the UK, has been eroded.
Hong Kong police have detained eight people, including activists and artists, on the eve of the 34th anniversary of China's
Tiananmen Square
crackdown.

Police said in a statement late that four people have been arrested for allegedly disrupting order in public spaces or carrying out acts with seditious intent.

Four others were taken away for investigation on suspicion of breaching public peace.

For decades, tens of thousands of Hong Kongers held a candlelight vigil in Victoria Park on June 4 to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters,
in which tanks rolled into the heart of Beijing and hundreds, possibly thousands, of people, were killed.


During the pandemic, protests in Hong Kong were rare due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In addition, many activists there have been silenced or jailed after China imposed a sweeping national
security law following massive protests in 2019
.

Critics say the city's freedom of assembly which was promised when Hong Kong was returned to China from the United Kingdom in 1997 has been eroded.

This year's Tiananmen commemoration is expected to be muted.

Many Hong Kongers are trying to mark the event in private ways because it is unclear what authorities might consider subversive.

Earlier on Saturday, activists Kwan Chun-pong and Lau Ka-yee were detained after appearing near the former site of the candlelight vigil to say they would not eat for about 24 hours to mourn the victims.
"We will now start fasting at 6.04pm," Ms Lau said with flowers in her hand, referencing the June 4 date of the crackdown.

They also held papers saying they were "in mourning of deceased and victims of 64".

This relatively mild act of protest nevertheless prompted police officers to arrive within minutes and cordon off the pair, who later put red tape over their mouths.

An officer warned them that they might be breaching the law for having seditious intent, and ordered them to stop their activities or they might be arrested.

Minutes later, they were taken away by police.
It was unclear if they have been formally arrested.

As night fell, police took away five others including two artists, Sanmu Chen and Chan Mei-tung.

Surrounded by police officers, Samnu Chen chanted: "Hong Kongers, do not be afraid. Don't forget tomorrow is June 4".

Chan Mei-tung had been standing and walking on a street in Causeway Bay before being cordoned off by police.
It is unclear whether other activists will show up to publicly commemorate the anniversary on Sunday.

The park will instead be occupied by a carnival organised by pro-Beijing groups to celebrate Hong Kong's handover to Chinese rule.

Organisers say it will feature a bazaar with food from across China.
3 min read
Published 4 June 2023 9:55am
Updated 30m ago 10:34am
Source: AAP

