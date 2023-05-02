Africa

Dozens of Australians and their family members evacuated from Sudan by RAAF

A flight from Sudan carrying 36 Australians and their families, as well as citizens from six other nations, landed safely in Cyprus overnight.

People walk across an airport tarmac

More than 190 Australians and their families have been successfully evacuated from Sudan since the conflict began three weeks ago. Source: AAP / ANP/Sipa USA

Key Points
  • The RAAF successfully evacuated 36 Australians and their families overnight.
  • More than 190 Australians have fled the African nation since the conflict began three weeks ago.
  • Penny Wong said the government would look at sending aid to Sudan through the humanitarian assistance budget.
More than 190 Australians and their families have now fled conflict-stricken Sudan, after an Australian air force plane helped evacuate citizens overnight.

The RAAF joined the international
evacuation effort
with a flight carrying 36 Australians and their family, as well as citizens from six other nations, safely to Cyprus.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the security situation was dangerous and volatile and authorities were in contact with registered Australians about further departures.

"We're pleased that's happened safely in what is quite a difficult security situation," she told ABC Radio on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, we still have Australians on the ground."
Australia does not have an embassy in Sudan, with its closest in Egypt.

Extra consular officials have been sent to missions in Djibouti, Jeddah, Cyprus, and Cairo.

Senator Wong said the government's focus was on evacuation but it would look at aid through the humanitarian assistance budget.

The Sudanese army chief and paramilitary leader have agreed to a seven-day truce as President Salva Kiir stressed the importance of peace talks.

The war between the two groups has sparked an exodus of 100,000 people, with
the conflict in its third week
.

The bloody fight has left hundreds dead and thousands wounded.
2 min read
Published 3 May 2023 8:20am
Updated an hour ago 8:28am
Source: AAP
Tags
World

