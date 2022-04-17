DR Congo condemns 'despicable' US police shooting of a Congolese refugee who sought safety in the US

The Democratic Republic of Congo has condemned the US police shooting of a Congolese refugee who sought "safe land" in the US.





Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed nearly two weeks ago during a traffic stop in the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan on 4 April by a white police officer.

Mr Lyoya family's reportedly immigrated to the United States in 2014, after they fled the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He became the latest in a grim litany of black people dying at the hands of police in the United States that has ignited widespread protests against racism and demands for reform.

During a government meeting on Friday, DR Congo Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde "forcefully condemned the cowardly assassination by a white police officer in the United States of a citizen of Congolese origin, Patrick Lyoya, unarmed, during a traffic stop," according to the minutes of the meeting.

He said the US ambassador in DR Congo had expressed "his deep regrets and his government's condolences following this despicable act."

Police in the United States have released four videos from the incident, one of which shows the officer - who has not been named - lying on top of Mr Lyoya as the two scuffled, and then appearing to shoot him in the head.

On Thursday My Lyoya's parents said they had fled the war in DR Congo only to discover a "genocide" in the United States, and called for the officer to be prosecuted.

Lawyers for the Lyoya family compared the killing to executions of Ukrainian civilians by Russian soldiers, saying they were not seeking special treatment, only "equal justice."

At an emotional press conference, attorney Ben Crump blasted what he called an "unnecessary, unjustifiable, excessive use of fatal force" that saw the officer "escalate a minor traffic stop into a deadly execution".

He said the family wants the officer to be identified, fired and prosecuted.

The officer is on paid leave while state police investigate whether to bring charges, authorities have said.

Mr Lyoya's mother Dorcas described fleeing war in Congo. The family reportedly emigrated in 2014.

"I thought that I came to a safe land," she said through tears. "Now ... my son has been killed with bullets."

"I didn't know, I didn't believe that in this country there was a genocide," said Mr Lyoya's father, Peter.

Both parents spoke through a translator.

Mr Crump, who has taken a leading national role in advocating for black victims of police violence, thanked police for their transparency in releasing the videos.

He said the officer had failed to follow basic training and had carried out multiple instances of violence against Mr Lyoya, a father of two and the oldest of six siblings, who was "simply trying to get away."

Nothing 'to justify' killing

Prior to the shooting, the men appear to be wrestling on the ground for control of the officer's taser.

Mr Crump said the taser had already been fired twice, meaning it was no longer usable - something, he said, the officer should have known.

There was nothing, he said, "to justify him reaching for his service revolver, taking it and putting it to the back of Patrick's head and pulling the trigger."

"We are condemning Russian soldiers for shooting civilians in Ukraine in the back of the head," he said.

"If it's wrong to shoot civilians in the back of the head in the Ukraine, it is wrong for police to shoot civilians in the back of the head here in Grand Rapids, Michigan."

Dozens of protesters had gathered late on Wednesday in Grand Rapids after police released the videos of the shooting. Mr Lyoya's parents had reportedly attended the protest and called for the demonstration to remain peaceful.

Mr Crump thanked the activists, "those young people who refuse to remain silent".

He called again for federal police reform. "We've just got to deal with it, America," he said. "We've got to deal with it."

Police killings of black Americans have drawn acute national attention in recent years, particularly after a

Mr Floyd's death, which was filmed by a bystander in a video that went viral, sparked months of protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States and around the world.