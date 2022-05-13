'Dream come true': Australia's Sheldon Riley through to Eurovision grand final

The singer representing Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest, Sheldon Riley, is through to the grand final after nailing his semi-final performance in Turin.





Riley stunned the crowd and jurors with his song, Not The Same , becoming one of 10 artists who have passed through the second round of the semi-final.





Australia joins nine other countries that were selected from the second round: Belgium, Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Romania and Serbia.





Riley said he was "absolutely ecstatic" and can't wait to take to the stage on Sunday.



Sheldon Riley performs his Eurovision song, Not The Same. Source: SBS "Tonight I just wanted to deliver my best performance and make Australia proud," Riley said.





"It’s a huge thrill that people across Europe have appreciated Not the Same , and I’m so happy I get to be on the stage again this weekend.





"This is honestly a dream come true for me. I am so thankful for all the support from fans over here and everyone back home."





Other countries that have made it through from the first semi-final are Ukraine, Armenia, Greece, Iceland, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland, Spain, UK, France, Italy and Germany.





The grand final will be broadcast live from 5am (AEST) on Sunday 15 May on SBS and SBS On Demand . That's when Australian viewers can cast their votes for their favourite performance.



