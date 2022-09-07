Driver refused bail, to face court following deaths of five teenagers killed in Sydney crash

An 18-year-old man will appear in court after being charged with dangerous driving causing death following a crash that killed five high school friends when his vehicle hit a tree southwest of Sydney.





Three girls, two aged 14 and one 15, and two boys, 15 and 16, died in the single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night.





The Picton High School students were seated in a Nissan ute being driven by the green P-plate driver when it left the road and hit a tree near the Wollondilly Shire village of Buxton at about 8pm.





The impact tore the ute apart and all five passengers died at the scene.



Police attended the 'horrific' scene where five teenagers died after a car smashed into a tree in Buxton southwest Sydney. Source: ABC Australia The driver survived and was taken to Liverpool hospital with non-life threatening injuries.





He was arrested in Bargo at about 2pm on Wednesday and taken into Narellan police station for questioning, police said.





Police said in a statement on Wednesday night that the Bargo man had been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death - driving in a dangerous manner.



He has been refused bail and is to appear at Picton Local Court on Thursday.





Earlier, Commander of the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit, Acting Inspector Jason Hogan said the driver returned a negative breath test at the scene.





He described the scene as "extremely confronting" for the people who called triple zero, as well as first responders, some of whom lived in the community and knew the victims.



Tributes to the victims of a car accident are laid at the crash site in Buxton. Source: AAP / Jane Dempster "It must be extremely traumatic for family, friends, first responders and the local community to have five young lives lost in such circumstances," he said.





Police were investigating how six people came to be travelling in the four-seater ute.





Education Department deputy secretary Murat Dizdar said the school community was "deeply impacted by this tragic news".





"It is an extremely distressing and disturbing day for the entire education family," he said.





Distraught teenagers wearing school uniforms laid flowers and cards on Wednesday at the crash site.





Premier Dominic Perrottet also offered condolences, saying: "Our hearts go out to them at this difficult time."





He visited teachers at Picton High School on Wednesday to lend his support to the distraught community.



