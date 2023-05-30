World

Drones strike Moscow as fresh wave of Russian air attacks hit Ukraine

Drones hit several buildings in Moscow on Tuesday, causing minor damage and forcing some people to evacuate their homes, Russian officials said. Meanwhile, Russia launched another wave of flying bombs on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, killing one person.

The side of an apartment building with damage caused by a drone

An apartment building that was reportedly damaged by a Ukrainian drone in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 30 2023. Source: AP / AP

Key Points
  • A drone attack on Moscow has forced evacuations of some buildings.
  • The Russian military has carried out new wave of air strikes on Kyiv.
  • One person has died after a Kyiv apartment block was hit by debris.
Drones hit several buildings in Moscow on Tuesday, causing minor damage and forcing some people to evacuate their homes, Russian officials said. Meanwhile, Russia launched another wave of flying bombs on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, killing one person.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the apparent attack on Moscow, which one pro-Kremlin television commentator said, without citing sources, involved about 25 unmanned aircraft.

The incident comes weeks after
two drones exploded over the Kremlin
- an attack Russia has blamed on Ukraine although Kyiv has denied responsibility - and follows intense Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities this month.

Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, said on the Telegram messaging application that several drones were shot down on their approach to Moscow. Two people sought medical assistance and none were seriously injured, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Russia's RIA state news agency reported that some residents of a building on Profsoyuznaya Street in the city's south were being evacuated. Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.
In Kyiv, Ukrainian defence forces said they shot down more than 20 drones during a fresh wave of Russian air strikes on Tuesday.

Kyiv's military administration said unlike most previous raids, the attack involved only Iranian-made Shahed drones and no missiles.

"A massive attack!" Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Do not leave shelters."

One person died and four were injured when debris from a destroyed Russian projectile hit a high-rise apartment building sparking a fire, Ukrainian officials said.
READ MORE

Russian missile attack on Kyiv fails

Two upper floors of the building were destroyed and there could still be people under the rubble, Kyiv's military administration officials said on the Telegram messaging app.

Photos from Kyiv officials and Reuters witnesses showed flames engulfing the top floors of the building and smoke rising from the roof.

"The attack was massive, came from different directions, in several waves," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram.

Debris hit several other districts of the capital including the historic Podil and Pecherskyi neighbourhoods. It was not immediately known how many drones Russia launched and there was no immediate comment from Moscow.
READ MORE

Panicked residents flee as central Kyiv rocked by new Russian air strikes

Russia has repeatedly attacked the Ukrainian capital in May using a combination of drones and missiles, mostly at night, in an apparent attempt to undermine Ukrainians' will to fight after more than 15 months of war.

Tuesday's strikes were Russia's 17th air assault on the capital this month and came after the city was attacked twice on Monday, including an unusual daytime strike.

"These missile attacks of a fairly dense frequency are aimed specifically at exhausting both our air defence forces and our physical and moral strength," said Natalya Gumenyuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command.

Ukrainian officials said most of the drones and missiles fired on Sunday and Monday had been shot down and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised US-supplied Patriot anti-missile defences.

"When Patriots in the hands of Ukrainians ensure a 100 per cent interception rate of any Russian missile, terror will be defeated," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Monday.
Share
3 min read
Published 30 May 2023 5:41pm
Updated a minute ago 6:25pm
Source: Reuters

Recommended for you

Children holding large presents walking up the front lawn of a house towards a letterbox with balloons on it and a girl with her mum waiting for the guests.

How much would you spend on a present for your child's classmate's birthday?

Life

A woman sitting on a couch with a dog and a bright green bird.

Joey's search for fee-free ATMs sometimes means the difference between skipping a meal or not

Australia

Palm trees next to the water

Why has Nouméa closed its beaches and how long for?

World

People walking through arrivals at an airport.

Thinking of working in the UK? The rules for Australians are changing

Australia

An illustration featuring piles of coins and a search bar reading 'check your balance'

How much super do you have compared to other people your age?

Australia

A composite image of a domestic cat and a view of Double Bay harbour

The purr-fect job: This Sydney family is hiring a full-time nanny for their cat

Australia

A woman smiling

Anne and her family have now caught COVID 14 times. Here's the latest advice

COVID-19

A man and a woman seated on a bench inside an airport.

Why it will soon cost you more to leave Australia

Australia