Ducking great: Apple is finally tweaking its iPhone autocorrect function

Key Points Apple has announced a long-awaited tweak to prevent its autocorrect from changing a common expletive to "ducking".

The announcement was made at Apple's APPL.O event for developers.

The company also introduced a new augmented reality headset, which will retail for US$3,499 ($5287).

One of the most notable happenings at Apple's APPL.O event for developers on Monday is likely the iPhone maker's announcement to upgrade its autocorrect feature, making swearing so much easier.





"In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too," Craig Federighi, Apple's software chief said.





The iPhone keyboard autocorrect feature regularly picks up words misspelled by users while texting and substitutes what it deems a logical option.





The 'ducking' substitution is a long-standing source of annoyance and humour amongst users.





iPhone users have always had the option to turn off the autocorrect feature on their phones, which would allow users to be as profane as they want.



Apart from the texting tweak, the company had a lot on its agenda, including unveiling the new Vision Pro augmented reality headset.





The Vision Pro will start at US$3,499 ($5,287), more than three times the cost of the priciest headset in Meta's line of mixed and virtual reality devices.





The company introduced a range of other products and features, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, a powerful chip called M2 Ultra, and improvements to its iOS software.



Apple shares hit an all-time record Monday, putting the company's market valuation shy of $3 trillion, which would also be a record.



