Early voting for the Voice referendum starts next week. Here's what you need to know

In just two weeks, many Australians will visit polling stations across the country to have their say on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





At Australia's first referendum in nearly a quarter of a century , they will be asked to vote Yes or No to a single question: A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?



But not everyone will be able to cast their ballot on referendum day, and the Australian Electoral Commission's (AEC) early voting centres will soon open to cater to those who can't.





Here's what you need to know.



When, and where can I vote early in the Voice to Parliament referendum?

Early voting centres will open in Victoria, Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Tasmania on Monday, 2 October.





In NSW, Queensland, South Australia, and the ACT, they will open on Tuesday, 3 October. The one-day difference is due to these jurisdictions having a public holiday on Monday, and referendum laws state voting centres cannot open then.





Early voting centre locations and their opening days and hours can be found here .



Who can vote early?

Those who can't vote on referendum day — 14 October, when you will be able to cast your ballot at a polling station between 8am and 6pm.





If you can't do so early or on the day, postal vote applications remain open until 6pm, 11 October.





The AEC says if, on referendum day, you will be:



Outside the electorate where you are enrolled to vote

More than eight kilometres from a polling place

Travelling

Unable to leave your workplace to vote on voting day

Seriously ill, infirm or due to give birth shortly (or caring for someone who is)

A patient in hospital and can't vote at the hospital

Unable to attend a polling place due to religious beliefs

In prison serving a sentence of less than three years or otherwise detained

A silent elector

Or have a reasonable fear for your safety or well-being, then you can vote early or by post.



What if I am an Australian living overseas?

Then you may be able to cast your vote at an Australian embassy or high commission.





If you're unable to visit one of these locations in person, then you can apply for a postal vote.





A postal vote can be returned either to an embassy or high commission that accepts them or via international mail. The AEC says a ballot paper must be received no more than 13 days after referendum day in order for them to be counted; so recommends completing and returning it as quickly as possible.





You can find out which embassies and high commissions offer in-person voting and postal vote collection here .



Do I have to vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum?

Voting is compulsory; so if you are an Australian citizen aged 18 or older and are on the electoral roll, you are required to cast a ballot.





If you don't vote, you will receive a "non-voter notice" from the AEC which will require you to explain why you didn't.





If the AEC decides your reason isn't valid, then you will receive a $20 fine.



Can I still enrol to vote?

No - the deadline to enrol and update your electoral roll details was 18 September.





However, you will already be on the electoral if you have previously voted in a federal election.





You can check your enrolment details here .





