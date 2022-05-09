Early voting has officially opened across Australia. Here's everything you need to know

With just under two weeks remaining of the 2022 election campaign, voters across the country are preparing to head to the polls on 21 May.





However, for those unable to attend their local polling station on election day, early voting officially opened on 9 May.

Early voting is just one of the ways people can have their say ahead of polling day, with nearly 400,000 people already casting their ballot via post.

Here's everything you need to know about early voting for the 2022 election.

What is early voting and why is it offered?

While election day will officially take place on 21 May, more than 500 pre-polling centres are officially open across the country for a two-week early voting period.

This system aims to cater to those unable to vote on election day and has been increasing in popularity in recent years, with more than 40 per cent of votes in the 2019 election cast early.

While the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) encourages people to plan their vote ahead of time, it is also urging voters to head to the polls on 21 May if possible.

"If you can vote on election day then that’s what you should do," Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said.

"However, if your circumstances might prevent you from doing that then you need to think about the early voting options available and vote according to your circumstances.”

Where and how can I cast my vote early?

If you are casting your vote early in person, you can find your closest polling place

You do not need to register in advance to attend an early voting centre in person.

For those unable to cast your vote in person, you are eligible to apply for a postal vote. Applications for postal votes close on 18 May, and ballots must be completed and witnessed on or before 21 May.

In order for your ballot to be counted, the AEC must receive it within 13 days after the election.

Telephone voting is also available for those who are blind or have low vision. In early 2022, legislation was also passed to allow for voters impacted by COVID-19 to cast a telephone vote as an emergency measure for the final three voting days.

You cannot vote online.

Is early voting open to everybody?

The AEC says you can vote early either in person or by post if, on 21 May, you are outside the electorate where you are enrolled, travelling, unable to leave your workplace to vote, seriously ill, infirm or due to give birth shortly.

Early votes are also available for patients in hospital, for those who have religious beliefs that prevent someone from attending a polling place, or have a "reasonable fear for your safety".

How do I vote if I’m interstate or overseas?

If you are interstate on election day, you will need to vote at an

If you are overseas, you may be able to cast your vote in person at certain embassies or consulates, however, the AEC says not all overseas voting centres will be able to offer in-person voting for the 2022 election.

With this in mind, it's recommended overseas voters apply for a postal vote, which should be done as soon as possible to ensure they arrive and can be completed in time. Completed postal votes can then be returned to a

, with the AEC arranging priority postage back to Australia.

What if I live in a remote community?

For people living in remote parts of the country, nearly 40 mobile voting teams will be visiting more than 350 communities across the country.

The majority are in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, and many are Indigenous communities.

Dates and locations for remote voting can be found

Are there COVID-19 safety measures in place at early voting centres?

With the COVID-19 pandemic an ongoing issue, there will be numerous COVID-19 safety measures in place at early voting centres.

The AEC says surfaces and pencils will be regularly sanitised by dedicated hygiene officers. There will also be social distancing measures in place with equipment spaced out, markers and signage providing spacing guidance, and staff managing queues.

AEC staff will also be wearing masks and other personal protective equipment as required.

You do not need to be vaccinated to attend a voting centre.

For more information about early voting, contact the AEC on 13 23 26 or visit the