World

'Tasteless': Editor sacked over fake Michael Schumacher interview created with AI

A German media group has apologised for a "tasteless" article on Michael Schumacher that featured quotes generated by artificial intelligence.

A double-page spread on Michael Schumacher published by the tabloid magazine Die Aktuelle.

Funke media group has issued an apology to the family of former Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher. Source: AAP / Hannibal Hanschke

Key Points
  • A German media group has issued an apology over an article featuring AI-generated quotes.
  • The magazine's top editor has been "relieved of her duties".
  • A spokesperson for the Schumacher family said it was pursuing legal action.
The editor-in-chief of the German tabloid magazine that published a fake AI-generated "interview" with former Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher has been sacked.

Funke media group, which publishes the magazine, also offered an apology to the Schumacher family.

"This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared," Funke magazine's managing director Bianca Pohlmann said.
READ MORE

An AI 'interview' with Michael Schumacher has prompted his family to take legal action

"It in no way corresponds to the standards of journalism that we - and our readers - expect from a publisher like Funke."

In a statement on Friday, Funke said Die Aktuelle magazine's top editor Anne Hoffmann had been "relieved of her duties as of today".

Hoffman had overseen the magazine's journalism since 2009.

The story caused controversy and a debate about the perils of artificial intelligence after it was published this week.

The front page of the magazine was a photo of Schumacher, with the headline: "Michael Schumacher: The first interview!"

A smaller headline below read: "It sounds deceptively real."
READ MORE

A fan asked an AI chatbot to write a song 'in the style of Nick Cave'. He wasn't impressed

Inside the magazine, it became clear the tabloid was writing about a fake interview generated by a website that used AI tools.

Most fans would know claims of an interview were entirely fabricated as Schumacher has lived in complete seclusion since he acquired a major brain injury while skiing in 2013.

The accident left him with severe, long-lasting health issues.

He has not been seen in public since the accident. His current health status is unknown.

The "interview" misleadingly suggested Schumacher, 54, had revealed details of his recovery.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Schumacher family, Sabine Kehm, confirmed the family was
pursuing legal action
against the magazine and the website which generated the artificial intelligence material.

In 2021, Schumacher's wife said the family has respected Michael's wish for privacy.

"'Private is private', as he always said. It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible," Corinna Schumacher said in the Netflix documentary entitled Schumacher.

"Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."
Share
2 min read
Published 22 April 2023 1:47pm
Updated 22 April 2023 4:28pm
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

A protester holds a sign reading 'Freedom of religion is not freedom to discriminate' with the word 'freedom' painted in rainbow letters.

Karen says she was fired by a Christian school due to her sexuality. She's not alone

Human Rights

PanaNatra.jpg

Is it worth forking out $20 for this 'natural' painkiller? Here's what experts say

Life

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai

Google is slashing thousands of jobs. Its boss took home this eye-watering paycheck

World

Twitter logo of a bird

Twitter drops use of 'state-affiliated' and 'government-funded' labels for media outlets

World

A uniformed man stands saluting towards a war memorial covered in wreaths and surrounded by onlookers.

SBS translates Ode of Remembrance into 45 languages for Anzac Day

Australia

A NSW Police officer is seen in Sydney, Wednesday, May 6, 2015. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

Fears are growing for the mother of a newborn baby abandoned in Sydney

Australia

Michael Schumacher wearing a headset and a red cap

An AI 'interview' with Michael Schumacher has prompted his family to take legal action

World

A black and white photo of a ship on the sea.

Almost 1,000 Australians went down with this ship. 80 years later, its wreck has been found

World