Elderly duped into trafficking drugs into Australia, AFP says

International drug syndicates are targeting elderly passengers to smuggle drugs into Australia with 18 arrested in the last year alone.

An Australian Border Force logo

The Australian Border Force says criminal syndicates are targeting the elderly through inheritance or investment scams then offering them false hope to regain their money.

Key points
  • Drug syndicates have been coercing elderly passengers caught in online scams to smuggle drugs into Australia.
  • Since October 2021, the AFP has arrested 18 alleged drug mules coming from international flights.
  • Some said they were "coerced into the role" after they became victims of online financial scams.
Drug syndicates have been coercing elderly passengers caught in online scams to smuggle drugs into Australia to pay off their debts.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) say the drug mule trend was exposed following a series of drug detections by the Australian Border Force (ABF) at Sydney International Airport involving elderly and vulnerable passengers since the reopening of international border.

Since October 2021, the AFP has arrested 18 alleged drug mules coming from international flights.

Advertisement
Some of the accused smugglers carrying illicit drugs in their luggage told the AFP they had been "coerced into the role" after they became victims of online financial scams.
READ MORE

Oh, duck!: Man trying to bring six kilos of meat into Australia has visa axed

AFP Commander Kate Ferry said it was not surprising criminal syndicates were trying out new tactics to bring drugs into the country.

"Criminal syndicates, by their very nature, exploit vulnerable communities and will undertake whatever tactics necessary to import drugs into our country," she said on Sunday.

"We have unfortunately seen instances where people have not only fallen victim to classic inheritance or investment scams and lost their money, but they are then offered false hope to regain their money, some unwittingly working as drug mules for the criminal syndicate."

"The consequences for these victims can be severe, including lengthy terms of imprisonment".
The AFP said two elderly US nationals were caught at Sydney with 15kg of methamphetamine and 1.5kg of cocaine stashed in the linings of their luggage.

The US nationals told police they had flown into Zimbabwe where they received the suitcases from the criminal syndicate.

They were forced to act as drug mules after being fleeced out of $US500,000 in an online scam. Their travel arrangements had allegedly been made by a Nigerian and a UK national.

The ABF also arrested two elderly German nationals at Sydney with two suitcases allegedly containing a total of 18kg of methamphetamine.

The couple also told police they had flown into Zimbabwe where the suitcases were provided to them with arrangements made via a UK phone number.
Share
2 min read
Published 6 November 2022 at 7:40pm
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

Why three female celebrities, including Madonna, seemingly came out on TikTok

Life

The question that got Endo kicked out of Australia after arriving on a tourist visa

Immigration

A new Covid booster is now available in Australia. This is who should get it

Australia

More parent and skilled visas on the way: Here are the changes to immigration in the federal budget

Politics

Australian visitor visa wait times have blown out with some nationalities in limbo for months

Immigration

Gina Rinehart criticised 'virtue signalling' netballers. What happened with the Diamonds, and does it matter?

Australia

What Kanye West said that made Adidas cut ties with the rapper

World

Australian visa changes: What Labor's 2022 federal budget means for migration

Immigration