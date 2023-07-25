Electoral enrolments are sky-high ahead of the Voice referendum. Have you updated yours?

Key Points Around 97.5 per cent of Australians are enrolled to vote, the Australian Electoral Commission says.

This comes as Australians will vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum later this year.

The number of Indigenous Australians enrolled to vote has significantly increased.

A record number of Australians are enrolled to vote ahead of the upcoming referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





The estimated national enrolment rate is 97.5 per cent, up from 97.1 per cent at the end of 2022, the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) says.





This means the 2023 referendum will have the largest baseline for democratic participation than any federal electoral event in Australian history.





It's compulsory for Australians to enrol to vote and to vote in referendums and elections.



Record-high enrolments do not mean people will vote in high numbers or are enthusiastic about the referendum, the AEC has acknowledged.





"A really high enrolment rate doesn't mean we're going to get a high turn out, in fact sometimes the higher the enrolment, the lower the turnout," Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers told ABC Radio on Tuesday.





Enrolments for Indigenous Australians and Northern Territorians are above 90 per cent for the first time ever.





There are 60,000 more Indigenous Australians enrolled than there were at the end of last year.



Young Australians between 18 and 24 years old have also reached their highest enrolment rate - at 90.3 per cent, up from 87.6 per cent six months ago.





Rogers said Australians should be proud of the results, which were nothing short of a "modern democratic miracle".





"If Australia's enrolment is not the best in the world, it'd be incredibly close - my international counterparts are often flabbergasted at how we get enrolment so high," he said.



"Enrolment continues to go up nationally, every state and territory's enrolment rates are at - or near - record highs, traditionally lower enrolled sections of society have their enrolment rates keep going up."





Come the referendum, Australians will be asked whether they want to enshrine the Voice into the constitution.



How to update your electoral roll details

You must be on the enrolment list if you are an Australian citizen, or eligible British subject, aged 18 years and over. You can check your details on the AEC website.





It's important to have the details of your current address accurate and up to date ahead of the referendum, which will be held sometime between October and December this year. The exact date has not been announced.



The simplest way to update your details is via the AEC website.





You will need identification documents which can include a driver's licence, Australian passport number, Medicare card number, Australian citizenship number, or have someone who is enrolled confirm your identity.





You can also fill in physical forms which are available online or from an AEC office, and return them to the AEC office.



