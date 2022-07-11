World

Twitter shares sink after Elon Musk withdraws takeover bid, makes meme on legal threat

Twitter shares plunged 11.3 per cent on Monday after Tesla chief Elon Musk pulled the plug on the $A65 billion deal, accusing the company of "misleading" statements about the number of fake accounts.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk's effort to terminate the deal that he inked in April sets the stage for an epic court battle over a billion-dollar breakup fee. Source: AAP / DPA

Twitter shares plunged Monday after Elon Musk announced the withdrawal of his $44 billion (A$ 65 billion) takeover bid, setting the stage for a potential legal brawl.

Shares in the social media giant ended down 11.3 per cent at $32.65 in the first session after Mr Musk revealed late Friday he was dropping the takeover plan.

Mr Musk followed up with a pair of mocking tweets after the company said it would sue the billionaire entrepreneur to force the deal to go through.

Advertisement
The series of tweets on Monday was theTesla chief's first response since he made public his intention to ditch the offer on Friday because Twitter had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement.
"Twitter's board must contemplate the potential harm to its employee and shareholder base of any additional internal data exposed in litigation," Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz said.

Francis Pileggi, a corporate litigator with Lewis Brisbois in Delaware, said Mr Musk could put bots front and centre in the litigation if he defends against Twitter's lawsuit by claiming the company misrepresented the number of fake accounts.

"I'd be surprised if he's prohibited from getting that information," Mr Pileggi said.
READ MORE
Elon Musk says he's doing his 'best' to boost United States' birth rates
Mr Pileggi said if the number of fake accounts is many times higher than the 5 per cent estimated by Twitter, it could lead to negotiations for a reduced price for the social media platform.

Twitter is planning to sue Mr Musk as early as this week and force him to complete the acquisition, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Legal experts say the 16-year-old social media company has a strong legal case against Mr Musk, but could opt for a renegotiation or settlement instead of a long court fight.

"We believe that Elon Musk's intentions to terminate the merger are more based on the recent market sell-off than ... Twitter's 'failure' to comply with his requests," Jefferies analyst Brent Thill wrote in a note.

"In the absence of a deal, we would not be surprised to see the stock find a floor at $23.5."
SHARE
2 min read
Published 12 July 2022 at 6:27am
Source: Reuters, AAP

Recommended for you

Malcolm Turnbull labels Peter Dutton a 'belligerent blusterer' over nuclear submarines claim

Malcolm Turnbull labels Peter Dutton a 'belligerent blusterer' over nuclear submarines claim

World

‘Absolute gridlock’: The migration and visa challenges facing the new government

‘Absolute gridlock’: The migration and visa challenges facing the new government

Immigration

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Australia

Priya sewed dresses for her girls in detention. Now they're on display in Biloela's art gallery

Priya sewed dresses for her girls in detention. Now they're on display in Biloela's art gallery

Immigration

Period apps deleted over privacy concerns for women seeking abortions in post-Roe world

Period apps deleted over privacy concerns for women seeking abortions in post-Roe world

World

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

Investigations

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Immigration

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

Australia