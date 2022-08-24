Em Rusciano calls for NDIS changes to allow Australians with ADHD to access support

Australian presenter and entertainer Em Rusciano has called for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) to be included on the list of primary conditions supported by the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).





The 43-year-old, who was diagnosed with ADHD last year, made the comments during an address to the National Press Club on Wednesday.





ADHD is a neurological disorder affecting an estimated one in 20 Australians, although there has been an uptick in diagnoses in the past couple of years among women and people assigned female at birth.



While it’s recognised as a disability under the 1992 Disability Discrimination Act, ADHD is not included on the list of conditions supported by the NDIS.





Ms Rusciano said although it was "joked" throughout her life that she had ADHD, because of her bad memory, inability to regulate her emotions, lack of organisational skills, and the speed at which she speaks, it’s not something she ever took it "seriously".





"I associated it with hyperactive 10-year-old boys who should avoid red cordial, certainly not 42-year-old anxiety-ridden adult women who are chronically exhausted all of the time," she said.





When she was first diagnosed, she was accused of not being "neurodivergent enough", Ms Rusciano said.





"Because I, apparently, appeared to be living a life in an unimpaired way," she said.



"If only people could see what went on in my head. People are very good at masking. It's why we're exhausted all the time."





Ms Rusciano said the concept of neurodiversity is "really complex" and "nuanced".





"I certainly don't understand the challenges that other neurodivergent people go through, but I just want to remind everyone it's not a competition and it's not a race any of us asked to be in," she said.





In addition to people with ADHD as their primary disability being able to access support from the NDIS, Ms Rusciano said the diagnostic process needs "a whole makeover".





"We need better access to getting a diagnosis," she said.



"There needs to be funding for schools to help them to better support and understand neurodiversity and is across the whole spectrum, from autism to ADHD.





“There also needs to be a total cultural and attitude shift within the wider community."



