Eminem has ordered a Republican presidential candidate to stop performing his songs

The rapper has reportedly sent him a cease and desist letter.

Ramaswamy is running to be the Republican nominee in the 2024 US presidential election.

Rapper Eminem has sent a 'cease and desist' letter to Vivek Ramaswamy ordering the Republican presidential candidate to stop performing his songs.





Ramaswamy, a multimillionaire former biotech executive, is running to be the party's presidential nominee in the 2024 US election.





At the Iowa State Fair earlier this month, he gave what appeared to be an impromptu performance of the rap Lose Yourself.





Performance rights body BMI made the request on behalf of the rapper in a letter dated 23 August.



According to the letter, BMI received a communication from Marshall B. Mathers III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the campaign's use of his works.





"BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto," the letter said.





Ramaswamy appeared to take the situation lightly.



Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has been sent a cease and desist letter on behalf of the rapper Eminem. "Will The REAL Slim Shady Please Stand Up? He didn't just say what I think he did, did he?", he wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The Real Slim Shady is a reference to an Eminem song.





Ramaswamy's campaign told CNN it will comply with the request to stop using Eminem's music.





"Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose," campaign spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said.



