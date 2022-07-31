Emma McKeon becomes the most successful athlete in Commonwealth Games history

Australia's Emma McKeon is the most successful athlete in Commonwealth Games history after winning the 50m freestyle gold medal in Birmingham.





The Wollongong wonder captured the 11th gold medal in her Commonwealth Games career with Sunday night's triumph.





McKeon eclipses the previous record for most Commonwealth golds - 10 - by Australian swimmers Susie O'Neill, Ian Thorpe and Leisel Jones.



"It's really nice to be mentioned alongside some of those names and I will be part of that history for years to come, hopefully," McKeon said.





"They're the ones who inspired me when I was young. I remember watching them on TV and that lit the fire in me to be where I am now."





McKeon's 50m freestyle follows her earlier victories in Birmingham in the mixed 4x100 freestyle relay and women's 4x100 freestyle relay.





The 28-year-old collected four golds medals at both the 2018 Gold Coast Games and the 2014 edition in Glasgow.



"It is special. It makes me reflect on the last eight years since my first Commonwealth Games," she said.





"I can see how far I've come as a person and an athlete.





McKeon has the chance to add more gold to her Birmingham haul with expected swims in four more events - about 50 minutes before her record-breaking freestyle, she was quickest qualifier for the 50m butterfly final.





McKeon is also Australia's most decorated Olympian with 11 medals - five gold, two silver and four bronze.



Madison Wilson, Shayna Jack, Mollie O'Callagahan and Emma McKeon of Team Australia pose for photographs after winning Gold in the Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final on Day 2 of the XXII Commonwealth Games at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, Saturday, 30 July, 2022. Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT/AAPIMAGE And her landmark Commonwealth gold in the 50m freestyle came in an Australian medal sweep with Meg Harris taking the silver and Shayna Jack the bronze.





McKeon edged her fellow Aussies to win in 23.99 seconds with the fast-finishing Harris (24.32) pipping Jack (24.36) for the silver.





Also Sunday night, Jenna Strauch (women's 200m breaststroke) and Tim Hodge (men's 100m breaststroke S8) added silvers to Australia's medal tally.



Hodge's teammate Blake Cochrane won the bronze in the final won by New Zealand's Josh Willmer.





Kyle Chalmers rose above controversy outside the pool to be the fastest qualifier for the men's 100m freestyle final with fellow Australians William Yang (third) and Zac Incerti (eighth) also into the medal race.



