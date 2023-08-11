Emotional World Cup moment as Swedish player comforts heartbroken Japanese teammate

Key Points Sweden knocked Japan out of the Women's World Cup with a 2-1 victory.

Swedish fullback Jonna Andersson comforted a Japanese player during celebrations.

The two play together in Sweden's domestic league.

Pictures of Sweden fullback Jonna Andersson taking time out from celebrating her side's 2-1 World Cup Quarterfinal victory over Japan to comfort Maika Hamano have spread quickly online as the pair's club connections became a talking point.





Hamano plays for Andersson's former club Chelsea, but the 19-year-old Japanese forward has spent the current season at the Swede's current club Hammarby in Stockholm.



Sweden's Jonna Andersson was there to comfort Japan's Maiko Hamano after Sweden's World Cup Quarterfinal victory against Japan. Source: SIPA USA / Sports Press Photo/Sipa USA "I got sad because I saw she was sad ... I said that she had a lot of championships ahead of her. Obviously she was sad and disappointed," Andersson, who missed the final penalty in a shootout at the 2021 Olympic final that Sweden lost to Canada, told reporters.





"I hope it was important for her to feel that support, I know she has that support from the national team and the club team. I wanted to show her that I care about her, she's a fantastic person."



Their moment together wasn't the only Hammarby connection in the quarter-final encounter, as Madeleine Janogy came off the bench for Sweden and was penalised for taking down Hamano in the box - but Japan missed the resulting penalty.





"I really longed to show what I can do and help the team, to play my own game. It's very tough that we didn't go the whole way," Hamano, who has struggled with a shoulder injury, told reporters.





"I'm incredibly proud to have played with such a skilful team with so many good players," she added.



Sweden had taken a 2-0 lead through goals from Amanda Ilestedt and Filippa Angeldahl, but after a late goal by Japan they had to hold out for more than 10 minutes of stoppage time at the end of the game as Japan chased an equaliser.





The Swedes will now face Spain in Auckland on Tuesday with a spot in the World Cup final - which neither side has ever won - up for grabs.





"We fought together," teary Japanese captain Saki Kumagai said.





"We gave everything but our World Cup is over now."



Until Friday night, world Number 11 Japan looked a strong chance to repeat their 2011 glory, as the only side to have won all four of their matches in 90 minutes.





Instead, Sweden ended their campaign with a relentless press, harassing Japanese defenders into submission.





Earlier, Spain defied the Netherlands and a mercurial performance from Dutch player Stefanie van der Gragt to go through to their first-ever Women's World Cup Semifinal, with a 2-1 Quarterfinal win in Wellington.



All former winners have been knocked out of the tournament, which will see a new name carved onto the trophy after the final on Sunday 20 August.





Australia and France still have a Quarterfinal to play on Saturday , as do England and Colombia. The winners will then face each other in Sydney on Wednesday.



