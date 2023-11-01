Employers plan pay cuts for remote workers, to try and force return to offices

A new study shows employers in Australia are planning to reduce pay for workers who continue to work from home, in an effort to get people back behind their desks.





According to the Future of Work report, by law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, while some companies are trying to use incentives to bring people back into the workplace, such as events, others are following a more hardline approach.





Lord Mayor of Perth Basil Zempilas told Channel Seven he agrees people need to get back into the office.





"I've long maintained that the best place for workers is at work," he said.





"The odd day for a bit of work-life balance, fine. But not every day and not two days a week; come to work. Work. That's what you're there for.



