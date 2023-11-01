Australia

Employers plan pay cuts for remote workers, to try and force return to offices

According to a new report, some employers are incentivising workers to return to the office, but others are taking a more hardline approach.

A person working at a desk in front of a window

According to the Future Of Work report, employers are planning to reduce pay for workers that continue to work from home. Source: AAP / Fabian Strauch/DPA

A new study shows employers in Australia are planning to reduce pay for workers who continue to work from home, in an effort to get people back behind their desks.

According to the Future of Work report, by law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, while some companies are trying to use incentives to bring people back into the workplace, such as events, others are following a more hardline approach.

Lord Mayor of Perth Basil Zempilas told Channel Seven he agrees people need to get back into the office.

"I've long maintained that the best place for workers is at work," he said.

"The odd day for a bit of work-life balance, fine. But not every day and not two days a week; come to work. Work. That's what you're there for.

"That's what the job you've got is for. And the best place to do it well is in the office."
Share
1 min read
Published 2 November 2023 8:13am
Source: SBS News
Available in other languages

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A woman sits with her head in her hands in front of a laptop. She looks depleted, which is symbolised by a low-battery symbol near her head.

Feeling depleted by work? This is how Melanie beat burnout without quitting her job

Health

An artwork showing a map of Australia and a person casting their vote.

Do you live in a Yes or No area? Find out with SBS' interactive Voice referendum map

Australia

Sussan Ley at a press conference.

She once said Palestinians are 'airbrushed'. Now she says calls for restraint are 'disgraceful'

Politics

Map showing Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict: a brief history

Middle East

Graphic showing a mobile phone and magnifying glass with the words 'rigged', 'divisive', 'sovereignty' and 'land tax' on an orange background

Will the Voice lead to land tax? UN control? Fact checkers assess the biggest claims

Australia

A composite image of Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton

Political rhetoric around Israel-Hamas conflict endangering Australian Muslims, group says

Politics

A woman in a pink jumper in front of a pink background.

Outpouring of grief after 'amazingly talented' comedian Cal Wilson dies aged 53

Australia

A woman stands for a photo outdoors.

Why Australia’s answer to Greta Thunberg is facing years behind bars

Australia