Australia

'Engaging constructively': David Pocock calls for climate law assurance as negotiations continue

Independent senator David Pocock says any changes to climate legislation will need to genuinely reduce emissions in order to secure his vote.

David Pocock standing

Independent senator David Pocock will hold two roundtables on Monday as he continues to negotiate with the government on lowering the emissions cap for big polluters. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Key Points
  • Senator Pocock is negotiating with the government on passing three key pieces of legislation.
  • The government needs the support of the Greens and two other crossbenchers .
  • Greens leader Adam Bandt offered the Green's support on the condition of a ban on any new coal and gas projects.
Key crossbencher David Pocock will continue consultations on the government's proposed changes to the safeguard mechanism, which would lower the emissions cap for big polluters.

Senator Pocock will hold two roundtables on Monday as he continues to negotiate with the government on passing three key pieces of legislation.

The government needs the support of the Greens and two other crossbenchers to pass the mechanism, its housing fund and its manufacturing fund.
READ MORE

Cap on big polluters heats up as Greens say they're willing to negotiate

The ACT independent says he will continue to work constructively to get the best outcome from each proposal.

"I am engaging constructively with ministers and fellow crossbenchers on all three," he said.

The Greens have raised concerns that the changes to the safeguard mechanism won't stop large polluters, who can buy carbon credits to offset emissions.
Leader Adam Bandt called the offset "a Ponzi scheme".

But he's offering the Green's support on the condition of a ban on any new coal and gas projects.

"It's an offer that says, we will put aside our very real concerns with the Ponzi scheme elements of this plan where everything gets offset," he told the ABC's Insiders program on Sunday.
READ MORE

Everyone knows single-use plastic is bad for the environment, so why do we keep making more?

"We will vote for it in full if you do one thing: Stop making the problem worse. Stop opening new coal and gas projects."

Mr Bandt flagged enshrining a climate trigger into law so the environmental impact of new proposals would have to be assessed.

Senator Pocock says he wants to ensure any changes to the safeguard mechanism actually work.

"I'm focusing on ensuring the safeguard mechanism actually reduces emissions," he said.
Share
2 min read
Published 20 February 2023 at 7:43am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

More weight loss drugs like Ozempic are coming, but are they really good for us?

Life

Thousands of refugees on temporary visas will be allowed to stay after Labor fulfils key election promise

Immigration

Why Australians are getting hooked on Korean TV

Life

These uni students are working 'extreme hours' to make ends meet, but a crackdown is looming

Australia

Who is Taryn Brumfitt? The 2023 Australian of the Year

Australia

Nearly a year since Russia's invasion, Ukraine's envoy has a warning for Australia

World

Turkey or Türkiye? Why the country changed its official name

World

This couple lost $98k in a sophisticated text message scam. Here's the one thing to look out for

Australia