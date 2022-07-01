'Erosion of autonomy': World leaders react to new Hong Kong government

Chinese leader Xi Jinping was set to preside Friday over tightly choreographed celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain, with once-annual demonstrations silenced and a massive security presence in force.





Mr Xi's two-day visit, which will also see him inaugurate Hong Kong's new government on Friday, is a chance for the Chinese Communist Party to showcase its power over the city after unleashing a harsh crackdown that has crushed the business hub's democracy movement.



It is Mr Xi's first trip out of mainland China since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and his first to Hong Kong since massive protests overwhelmed the city in 2019.



Australia 'deeply concerned' over rights

Australia criticised China for curbing the rights and freedoms of people in Hong Kong on the 25th anniversary of the United Kingdom's handover to China.





"Australia remains deeply concerned by the continuing erosion of Hong Kong's rights, freedoms and autonomy, two years since the imposition of the National Security Law," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.





The 2020 security law, imposed after huge protests in 2019, criminalised subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.



Senator Wong said the law had been applied broadly to arrest or pressure pro-democracy figures, opposition groups, the media, trade unions and civil society.



Britain 'not giving up' on Hong Kong

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain was "not giving up on Hong Kong" and accused Beijing of failing to keep its promises.





"We made a promise to the territory and its people and we intend to keep it, doing all we can to hold China to its commitments," Johnson said in a video message posted on Twitter.



"We simply cannot avoid the fact that for some time now, Beijing has been failing to comply with its obligations," he added.





"It's a state of affairs that threatens both the rights and freedoms of Hong Kongers and the continued progress and prosperity of their home."



US blasts 'erosion of autonomy' in Hong Kong

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday expressed Washington's solidarity with the people of Hong Kong as they experience what he called an "erosion of autonomy" under Chinese rule, and called for their personal freedoms to be restored.





"It is now evident that Hong Kong and Beijing authorities no longer view democratic participation, fundamental freedoms, and an independent media as part of the One Country, Two Systems governance model agreed by Britain and China at the time of the handover in 1997," Mr Blinken said in a statement.



