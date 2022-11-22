World

Eurovision to open voting to viewers across the world for the first time next year

The new 'Rest of the World' vote was to recognise the global reach of the competition, which drew a television audience of more than 160 million last year, the organiser said.

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrates onstage after winning the Eurovision contest.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool on behalf of this year's winners, Ukraine. Source: AAP / EPA

Highlights
  • Viewers will be able to vote via a secure online platform.
  • A full list of eligible countries will be published nearer the time of the event, usually held in May.
  • The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the northern English city of Liverpool on behalf of this year's winners, Ukraine.
Viewers from countries not participating in the Eurovision Song Contest will be able to cast a vote for their favourite act next year for the first time in the competition's history, the organiser said on Tuesday.

It said the new "Rest of the World" vote was to strengthen the audience's power to influence the results and to recognise the global reach of the competition, which last year drew a television audience of more than 160 million.
Advertisement
Viewers will be able to vote via a secure online platform, and a full list of eligible countries will be published nearer the time of the event, usually held in May.

"Votes from countries not participating will be combined to create a set of points with the same weight as one participating country in both of the Semi-Finals and the Grand Final," the contest's organisers said on their website.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the northern English city of Liverpool on behalf of this year's winners, Ukraine.

Decades-long tradition usually dictates that the contest winner gets to host it the following year, but the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said safety and security reasons due to the ongoing conflict there meant runners-up, the United Kingdom would host it instead.
The contest's organisers said they were also making changes to the voting system for the semi-finals, which would now be decided by viewers alone rather than a combination of votes from viewers and national juries of musical experts as previously.

The grand final results will still be decided by a combination of votes by viewers and juries.

It said the changes were designed to protect the event's integrity after irregular voting patterns in the results of six countries in the 2022 contest.
READ MORE

'An inspiration': Australian Eurovision fans, family proud of Sheldon Riley's grand final performance

"In 2023 only Eurovision Song Contest viewers will decide which countries make it to the grand final and, reflecting the global impact of the event, everyone watching the show, wherever they live in the world, can cast their votes for their favourite songs," Eurovision executive supervisor Martin Osterdahl said.

"We can also maintain the tradition of travelling around Europe and Australia to collect points and ensure a thrilling voting sequence with the winner only revealed at the very end of the show."
Share
3 min read
Published 23 November 2022 at 6:29am, updated 2 hours ago at 10:24am
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

This teenager has offers from three Australian universities but can't accept any

Australia

The people you're criticising in that TikTok video are my parents. Please read this

Australia

Will COVID and La Niña ruin your Christmas? Here's what's in store for each state

Australia

These flags have been spotted all around the world and it's moving people to tears. Here's why

World

'Gina Minehart' sketch resurfaces amid Netball Australia sponsorship stoush

Australia

Face mask summer? What Australia's new COVID wave means

COVID-19

Could picking your nose lead to dementia? Australian researchers are digging into it

Australia

Why Dane was knocked back for 30 jobs before her current employer said yes

Life