Even nuns and priests watch porn, Pope Francis warns. Here's his advice

Pope Francis says the 'vice' of digital pornography affects many people, including priests and nuns.

Pope Francis salutes attenders as arrives to hold his weekly general audience at Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican on 26 October 2022.

Pope Francis counselled those studying to be priests to avoid consuming "pornographic information", urging them to "delete this from your phone, so you will not have temptation in hand". Source: Getty / NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Pope Francis warned seminarians in Rome of the dangers of online pornography, calling soft porn a temptation that "weakens the priestly heart".

The teachings of the Catholic Church view pornography as violating the virtue of chastity.

The 86-year-old pontiff responded at length to a wide range of questions from priests and seminarians studying in Rome. He covered topics including reconciling science and faith, and trying to live virtuously amid personal shortcomings.

When asked, however, about how digital and social media should be best used to "share the joy of being Christians", the pope cautioned against obsessively watching the news, and listening to music that distracts from one's work — before broaching a more serious risk.
READ MORE

Do not condemn your children for their sexual orientation, Pope Francis tells parents

"And on this (subject) there's also another thing, which you know well: digital pornography," he said, according to the transcript of the question and answer session.

"Each of you think if you've had the experience or had the temptation of digital pornography. It's a vice that so many people have, so many laymen, so many lay women, and even priests and nuns," Pope Francis said.

"And I'm not just talking about criminal pornography like child abuse, where you see live cases of abuse: that's already degeneracy. But of the more 'normal' pornography," he continued.
The Jesuit pope has condemned pornography before during his pontificate, most recently in June, when he called it "a permanent attack on the dignity of men and women", saying it should be declared a "threat to public health".

"Dear brothers, be careful of this. The pure heart, the heart that receives Jesus every day, cannot receive this pornographic information," he said on Monday, telling the audience to "delete it" from cell phones "so you won't have temptation in your hand".

"The devil enters from there: it weakens the priestly heart. Excuse me for going down to these details about pornography, but there is a reality: a reality that touches priests, seminarians, nuns, consecrated souls," he said.

"Do you understand? All right. This is important," he concluded before taking a question about the importance of "gestures of mercy".
2 min read
Published 27 October 2022 at 2:41pm
Source: AFP, AAP
