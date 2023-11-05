'Everybody's dying': Australians returning from Gaza plead for help for trapped loved ones

Key Points Nineteen Australians have touched down in Sydney after three weeks trapped in Gaza.

The government is pushing for a humanitarian pause to get more Australians out.

A deal was brokered for hundreds of international residents to leave through the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

Mona Sakr has just returned from besieged Gaza but her mind is on loved ones left behind.





"We still have family there. I am looking [at] the news to see if they are alive or not," she told SBS News between tears.





"My sister, my brother, and all of my family is still there."





Mona and her husband landed in Sydney on Sunday night, as part of a group of 25 Australians who were able to leave through the temporarily open Rafah crossing into Egypt.



A family of four landed in Adelaide and a family of three in Melbourne, while 12 passengers arrived in Sydney on a commercial flight.





Mona cried as she described the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with a lack of food, water and medication. Mona was quite ill as a result, receiving medical attention in Egypt.





"She's been through hell. We cannot describe it ... It's been three weeks for us, we living a nightmare. We cannot work, we cannot eat, we cannot just exist," her husband said.





The couple thanked the Australian government for getting them home but urged a ceasefire to the ongoing conflict.





"We hope the ceasefire on Gaza will happen soon. We got sick of everybody's dying, for no reason. People are losing [their kids], losing their homes, people are suffering."





It's a sentiment shared by another young Australian coming home, who expressed her relief after touching down in Sydney.



The young woman expressed relief to be reunited with her husband, but said her heart was in Gaza where her family remains trapped. Source: AAP / Jeremy Ng "I am very glad but I am afraid for my family there. We leave our beloved there, may god bless them," she said.





As they left the airport, groups chanted "free Palestine" and "free Gaza", with returning Australians joining the call.



Government working to bring more Australians home

The federal government is still helping 67 people, including Australian citizens, permanent residents and family members, who remain in Gaza.



Officials are continuing to call for the remaining Australians and their family members to be allowed to cross the border to safety.





"We continue to engage closely with partners in the region to ensure the remaining Australians in Gaza who wish to leave are able to do so as soon as possible," a foreign affairs and trade department spokesperson said.



"Departures depend on a range of factors and the situation in Gaza remains highly challenging and can change rapidly."





Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister Tim Watts said there had not been any further crossings for Australians at the border point.





"We are pressing very hard because we know how dire the situation is in Gaza," he said on Sunday.





"It really is a very serious humanitarian situation there ... that's also why we've been calling for a humanitarian pause to enable that desperately needed humanitarian support to get to the people that need it, safely."



Families and friends wait as Australian citizens and permanent residents arrive after fleeing war-torn Gaza at Sydney International Airport on Sunday. Source: AAP / Jeremy Ng Hundreds of international citizens were able to cross into Egypt under a deal brokered between the US, Egypt, Israel and Qatar last week.





Israel has bombarded Gaza since Hamas' 7 October attack in which more than 1,400 people were killed, according to the Israeli government, and over 200 hostages taken.





More than 9,770 people have been killed in Gaza since 7 October, according to the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza.



Australian arms exports to Israel data sought in court

Palestinian human rights groups have launched legal action seeking the records of Australian arms and weapons exports to Israel granted by Defence Minister Richard Marles.





The legal application comes from Al-Haq, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights.





The defence ministry maintains all defence exports, including the permits Australia has approved for Israel, have been assessed against stringent and robust export guidelines and international obligations.



