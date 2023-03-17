Sport

'Everything hurts': Sydney surfer Blake Johnston breaks record for longest surf session

Sunburn, dehydration, sharks are just some of the risks facing Blake Johnston as he achieves the world record for the longest surf session. He hit the 30-hour mark and says he is aiming for 40 hours.

A man surfing

After losing his father to suicide, Blake Johnston says he wants to raise awareness about mental health challenges. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins

Key Points
  • The former professional surfer says he is feeling it all over his body after 30-plus hours in the water.
  • A lifelong surfer, Blake Johnston says the challenge has been tougher than he anticipated.
  • The father-of-two achieved the world record on Friday morning, but says he plans to keep going for an extra 10 hours.
This story contains reference to suicide

Just after 7am, Sydney man Blake Johnston broke the record for the longest surf session ever held.

He took to the water at 1am on Thursday and plans to surf through Friday until the evening to raise money for mental health.

During a short break, Johnston admitted that "everything hurts" and the marathon session was harder than he anticipated.

"I've surfed my whole life but never in this realm. Yeah, it's been a mental and physical challenge, to say the least," he told Nine's Today show.
Blake Johnston crouches on a surfboard as rides a wave.
Blake Johnston says he is aiming to surf 500 waves over 40 hours. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins
Johnston has smashed the previous record of 30 hours held by South African Josh Enslin and will continue surfing off Cronulla's The Alley until Friday evening, taking his record up to 40 hours.

People have gathered along the beach to witness the world record attempt and offer support.

Johnston, a local surf instructor and former professional surfer, is performing the gruelling feat to raise money for the Chumpy Pullin Foundation and youth mental health.

The charity was set up to honour the memory of professional snowboarder Alex "Chumpy" Pullin, who drowned while spearfishing on the Gold Coast in 2020.

Johnston lost his father, Wayne, to suicide a decade ago.

"This is to honour the anniversary of our dad ... for Blake, it's been like this crazy journey since we lost our dad," brother Ben said.
"This is just something to honour that and he really wants to actively show people that there are tools to deal with mental health."

The physical strain of 40 hours in the water is extreme, with risks including sunburn, dehydration, sharks and marine stingers.
A man in snowboarding gear smiles. There is snow in the background
Alex "Chumpy" Pullin was a champion snowboarder. Source: EPA / Allesandro Della Bella
The plan was to raise $250,000 for the foundation and more than $200,000 has already been donated.

Johnston's wife Lauren said while she was relieved her husband was a new world record holder, she always knew he would finish.

"I knew he was always going to get the goal that he set," she said.
The 40-year-old said earlier this week he wanted to inspire the kids he now coaches in surfing and provide them with practical tools and support to make it through tough times.

"I'm not nice to myself at times. I put a lot of pressure on myself to be a great husband, father and friend," he said.

Johnston's goal to surf more than 500 waves - at an average of one wave every six minutes - has also been smashed with more than 533 waves ridden before 9am on Friday.

"Yeah, I'm stoked, but I'm cooked. I've still got another long eight hours left in the water today. So just dealing with that at the moment. This is way harder than I anticipated," he said.

Readers seeking support with mental health can contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. More information is available at 
beyondblue.org.au
Embrace Multicultural Mental Health 
supports people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
