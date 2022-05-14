Everything you need to know before the Eurovision grand finals

Once a year, music and performance brings together more than 40 countries for the biggest music competition in the world: the Eurovision.





After a week of massive performances, the grand final of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest, being held in the Italian city of Turin is almost here. After two semi-final rounds, 20 of the best performers have been voted to join this year’s big five (the fast-tracked contestants): Germany, France, the UK, Spain and Italy, to try and win the competition.



A few ones to watch

Advertisement

After a dazzling performance of his big ballad Not The Same in the second round semi-final, Australia's Sheldon Riley will be one of the performers in the grand final.





Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra is aiming to "lift the spirits" of their fellow Ukrainians by riding a wave of public support to win the Eurovision Song Contest in the Italian city of Turin on Saturday night. Their entry "Stefania", sung in Ukrainian, fuses rap with traditional folk music and is a tribute to frontman Oleh Psiuk's mother.





Singer-songwriter Konstrakta (Ana Đurić) is representing Serbia in the annual competition. She sang her entry song Corpore Sano, making her mark in a seated performance. The opening lyric of the song captured the attention of many. She sings, "What could be the secret of Meghan Markle's healthy hair?" It’s a song about modern life, its focus on health and how to afford it.



What is Eurovision without a little bit of eccentricity? Norway’s Subwoolfer comes dressed in suits with yellow masks and two of them with wolf-like teeth with a DJ dressed as an astronaut. Synths, a great beat, and lots of dancing have won them lots of praises so far.



The Eurovision 2022 grand finalists (in order of performance):

🇨🇿 Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off 🇷🇴 Romania: WRS – Llámame 🇵🇹 Portugal: MARO – Saudade, Saudade 🇫🇮 Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel 🇨🇭 Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry 🇫🇷 France: Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn 🇳🇴 Norway: Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana 🇦🇲 Armenia: Rosa Linn – Snap 🇮🇹 Italy: Mahmood & Blanco – Brividi 🇪🇸 Spain: Chanel – SloMo 🇳🇱 Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte 🇺🇦 Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania 🇩🇪 Germany: Malik Harris – Rockstars 🇱🇹 Lithuania: Monika Liu – Sentimentai 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black 🇧🇪 Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You 🇬🇷 Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together 🇮🇸 Iceland: Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól 🇲🇩 Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenulețul 🇸🇪 Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer 🇦🇺 Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same 🇬🇧 United Kingdom: Sam Ryder – SPACE MAN 🇵🇱 Poland: Ochman – River 🇷🇸 Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano 🇪🇪 Estonia: Stefan – Hope

Where to watch

The grand final will be broadcast live from 5am (AEST) on Sunday 15 May on SBS and SBS On Demand where you’ll be able to vote for your favourite once all 25 contestants have performed.





If you’re not an early bird, you can watch the primetime evening broadcast at 7.30pm (AEST). There will also be a replay of the Grand Final (Monday 15 May from noon) on SBS VICELAND.





How to vote

Eurovision’s official voting partner Digame in Germany has created a new online voting platform, exclusively for Australia’s public Eurovision vote. This means there will be no SMS or Televoting in Australia during the live shows. All of Australia’s public votes will be received via the new online system.





The voting portal can be accessed via www.esc.vote , hosted by Digame. Votes will be limited to 20 per person and will cost 55c per vote.





You will be able to select which acts you want to vote for and how many votes per act (up to 20 votes total). Payment options are Google Pay, Apple Pay or Credit Card. Full voting terms and conditions will be available on the voting platform.



