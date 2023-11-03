World

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of multi-billion dollar crypto fraud

Prosecutors had argued the FTX founder stole $12.5 billion from the exchange's customers out of sheer greed.

A man in a navy suit, white shirt and white and blue patterened tie outside a court room

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been convicted of defrauding customers in one of the biggest financial frauds on record. Source: AAP / Bebeto Matthews/AP

Key Points
  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty on Thursday of defrauding customers.
  • A New York court found he stole from customers of the now bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.
  • He faces sentencing in March 2024.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been found of defrauding customers of his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange in one of the biggest financial frauds on record.

A 12-member jury in Manhattan federal court convicted him on all seven counts he faced after a month-long trial in which prosecutors made the case that he stole US$8 billion ($12.5 billion) from the exchange's customers out of sheer greed.

Friday's verdict came just shy of one year after FTX filed for bankruptcy in a swift corporate meltdown that shocked financial markets and erased his estimated US$26 billion ($40 billion) personal fortune.
READ MORE

Stolen cryptocurrency has fuelled North Korea's nuclear program. Could it collapse amid market turmoil?

The jury reached the verdict after just over four hours of deliberations. Bankman-Fried stood and clasped his hands together as the verdict was read.

Bankman-Fried, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate whose mother Barbara Fried and father Joseph Bankman are both Stanford University law professors, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy.

US District judge Lewis Kaplan set Bankman-Fried's sentencing for 28 March 2024.

His defence lawyers, who objected to several rulings by Kaplan before and during the trial, are expected to appeal the verdict.
READ MORE

We invested $500 in cryptocurrency. Here’s what happened

After Kaplan left the courtroom, Bankman-Fried spoke with his lawyers at the defence table with his head down. His father put his arm around his mother as they looked on from the courtroom's front row.

Bankman-Fried is also set to go on trial on a second set of charges brought by prosecutors earlier this year, including for alleged foreign bribery and bank fraud conspiracies.

Once the darling of the crypto world, Bankman-Fried - who was known for his mop of unkempt curly hair and for wearing shorts and T-shirts rather than business attire - instead joins the likes of admitted Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff, "Wolf of Wall Street" fraudster Jordan Belfort and insider trader Ivan Boesky as notable people convicted of major US financial crimes.
READ MORE

Aussie sports stars, investors caught up in failed crypto startup

Prosecutors argued during the trial that Bankman-Fried siphoned money from FTX to his crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research, despite proclaiming on social media and in television advertisements that the exchange prioritized the safety of customer funds.

Alameda used the money to pay its lenders and to make loans to Bankman-Fried and other executives - who in turn made speculative venture investments and donated upwards of US$100 million ($155.6 million) to US political campaigns in a bid to promote cryptocurrency legislation the defendant viewed as favourable to his business, according to prosecutors.
Share
3 min read
Published 3 November 2023 11:49am
Updated an hour ago 11:58am
Source: Reuters

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

An artwork showing a map of Australia and a person casting their vote.

Do you live in a Yes or No area? Find out with SBS' interactive Voice referendum map

Australia

Clare O'Neil (left) and Anthony Albanese (right) standing behind podiums

It's been a week of major migration changes. Here are the key takeaways

Politics

A woman stands for a photo outdoors.

Why Australia’s answer to Greta Thunberg is facing years behind bars

Australia

A woman speaking while seated on a chair outside.

This disease caused Wendy 'stabbing' pain. Now, millions can protect themselves for free

Life

A composite image of Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton

Political rhetoric around Israel-Hamas conflict endangering Australian Muslims, group says

Politics

A digital graphic showing a close up of a person's hand as they drop a ballot paper into a box.

These 106,000 people might not be Australian citizens, but they can vote on the Voice

Australia

A composite image of two Aboriginal women. The one on the left is wearing a t-shirt with a “Yes“ print on it, the one of the right has a top with “Vote No“ written on it.

Here's how First Nations leaders reacted to the Voice referendum result

Indigenous

A woman in a pink jumper in front of a pink background.

Outpouring of grief after 'amazingly talented' comedian Cal Wilson dies aged 53

Australia