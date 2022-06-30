'Exercise a high degree of caution': Australia upgrades UK travel safety advice over terrorism fears

Terrorism fears have led Australia to upgrade its safety advice for those planning a trip to the UK.
The federal government's SmartTraveller website said it had reviewed advice for travellers to Britain, urging them to "exercise a high degree of caution".
The UK safety advice was upgraded on Thursday from the lowest level - recommending normal safety measures - to level two, where travellers are told to exercise caution.
"At level two, there are more or higher risks than what you would typically find in a large Australian city," the SmartTraveller advice said.
"We're not saying don't go to this location, but you should do your research and take extra precautions.
"The level may reflect a weak law-and-order system, where violent crime is common."
Other countries currently on level two for travel advice include the US, Thailand, Peru, Gabon and India.
The currently at "substantial", the third-highest level in the country, meaning an attack is considered likely to happen.
"Islamic extremism, extreme right-wing ideology and the status of Northern Ireland contribute to the threat," the SmartTraveller advice said.
"There have been incidents of spiking and acid attacks across the UK. Be alert."