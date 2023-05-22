World

Family of Australian who died on Mt Everest pay tribute to 'the most courageous human'

Jason Kennison, who underwent years of rehabilitation after a car crash, was raising money for Spinal Cord Injuries Australia.

A man standing on a mountain smiling with his fist raised.

Poor weather conditions stopped rescuers from reaching Australian Jason Kennison on Mt Everest Source: Facebook

KEY POINTS
  • Jason Kennison died while descending Mt Everest.
  • He had reportedly been assisted from the summit after becoming unwell before collapsing on a platform below.
  • Poor weather conditions had prevented rescuers from reaching him.
An Australian man has died while descending Mt Everest during an expedition to raise funds to support people with spinal injuries.

Jason Kennison, 40, died on Friday, his family said in a statement.

"He achieved his goal of reaching the peak ... he stood on top of this world but sadly didn't come home," they said on social media.

"He was the most courageous, adventurous human we knew and he will be forever missed."

Mr Kennison, an engineer from South Australia who had been living in Perth, underwent years of rehabilitation after being seriously injured in a 2006 car crash.

A routine spinal procedure three years ago resulted in complications including spinal nerve damage which forced him to learn how to walk again for a second time.
Snow on a mountain.
Mr Kennison's death is reported to be the 10th fatality on Mt Everest during the prime spring climbing season. Source: AAP, AP / Tashi Sherpa
"After all the setbacks and injuries I have had, it was a spinal cord injury that changed my life and I wouldn't wish it upon anyone," Mr Kennison wrote on a fundraising page for the expedition.

"Although I feel grateful with the extent of what I suffered in comparison to my other injuries ... it is traumatic, difficult and requires incredible resilience to get through.

"However, I am going to make the most of my life and part of that involves helping other people who have had their life changed in an instant through spinal cord injury.

"They shouldn't be forgotten; they should be helped."
READ MORE

Mount Everest record-making climbers recover and ponder future plans

Mr Kennison had been raising money for support organisation Spinal Cord Injuries Australia, which confirmed it was aware of his death.

An expedition organiser told the Himalayan Times Mr Kennison had been helped from the summit after becoming unwell before collapsing on a platform below.

Poor weather conditions had prevented rescuers from reaching him.

Mr Kennison's death is reported to be the 10th fatality on Mt Everest during the prime spring climbing season.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian who had died in Nepal.
Share
2 min read
Published 22 May 2023 2:24pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

An older women shopping in the bread aisle at Woolworths

These are the grocery items food inflation is hitting hardest

Life

An illustration featuring piles of coins and a search bar reading 'check your balance'

How much super do you have compared to other people your age?

Australia

A man and a woman seated on a bench inside an airport.

Why it will soon cost you more to leave Australia

Australia

Children holding large presents walking up the front lawn of a house towards a letterbox with balloons on it and a girl with her mum waiting for the guests.

How much would you spend on a present for your child's classmate's birthday?

Life

A woman sitting on a couch with a dog and a bright green bird.

Joey's search for fee-free ATMs sometimes means the difference between skipping a meal or not

Australia

Jahidullah Tokhi sitting at his workplace in Sydney.

Half of Australian businesses say they want to hire refugees. Here's why they don't

Immigration

A woman taking a selfie with a man and two children.

CALD: Why some say this label is failing Australians

Culture

A woman with an excited facial expression using her mobile phone.

'Awkward': Why you might want to check your Facebook friend requests

World